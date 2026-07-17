How to Apply for Building Permits for Home Renovations

Home renovation projects can be exciting, but they can also come with questions. If you are adding a deck, building a shed, installing a pool, updating electrical systems, changing plumbing, or planning a larger addition, it is important to understand whether your project needs a building permit before work begins. In Robeson County, the Community Development Department helps residents navigate planning, building, code enforcement, and inspection needs through local County Government resources.

Why Building Permits Matter

Building permits are not just paperwork. They help make sure renovation work is reviewed for safety, code compliance, and proper construction standards. This can protect the property owner, future buyers, contractors, and anyone who uses the space after the project is complete.

Skipping the permit process can create problems later. A project may need corrections, work may need to pause, or issues may arise during a future sale or insurance review. Taking the time to check permit requirements first can help residents avoid delays and move forward with more confidence.

Common Renovation Projects That May Need a Permit

Permit requirements can vary based on the type of project, the property's location, and the work being performed. In many cases, projects involving structural changes, new construction, electrical work, plumbing work, mechanical systems, demolition, pools, spas, mobile homes, or changes to a building layout may require review.

Adding or replacing a deck

Building a shed or accessory structure

Installing a pool or spa

Completing electrical upgrades

Updating plumbing or mechanical systems

Demolishing part of a structure

Making changes that affect zoning, setbacks, or property use

Because every project is different, residents should confirm requirements before buying materials, hiring contractors, or starting construction.

How to Start the Permit Application Process

A good first step is to gather basic project information. This may include the property address, owner information, contractor information, project description, drawings or site plans, and any details about electrical, plumbing, mechanical, or structural work.

Residents can visit the county’s Community Development page to find permit applications, checklists, fee schedules, zoning information, and related development resources. Reviewing these materials early can help residents understand what may be needed before submitting an application.

If you are unsure where to begin, describe the project clearly and ask which type of permit may apply. A deck, shed, pool, plumbing update, or room addition may each involve different forms or review steps.

What Happens After You Apply

After an application is submitted, the department may review the project details, request more information, issue or deny the permit, and schedule inspections when required. Inspections help confirm that the permitted work follows applicable codes and approved plans.

Residents should wait for the proper approval before beginning permit-required work. Staying in contact with the department can help keep the project moving and reduce the chance of missed steps.