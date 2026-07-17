Workforce Development Resources for Robeson County Employers

For employers in Robeson County, NC, finding the right people is one of the most important parts of building a strong business. Whether a company is expanding, hiring for skilled trade roles, filling administrative positions, or planning for future growth, workforce development plays a direct role in long-term success. Strong Economic Development depends on more than available sites and infrastructure. It also depends on a prepared, trained, and reliable local workforce.

Why Workforce Development Matters for Local Employers

A strong workforce helps businesses stay productive, serve customers well, and respond to changing industry needs. For many employers, the challenge is not only finding workers, but finding people with the right skills, certifications, experience, and readiness for the job.

That is where workforce development resources can make a difference. Local and regional partners can help employers better understand the labor market, connect with job seekers, and identify training opportunities that support business goals. These resources are especially helpful for companies that are growing, replacing retiring workers, or introducing new technology into daily operations.

Robeson County’s location, business community, and education network provide employers with support to strengthen hiring and retention. Employers looking at expansion or relocation can also connect with Economic Development resources to better understand how the county supports business growth.

Local Partners That Support Hiring and Training

Employers do not have to approach workforce challenges alone. Workforce partners can help businesses with services such as recruiting support, labor market information, job fair coordination, applicant screening, and training referrals. These services can be useful for both small businesses and larger employers that need a steady pipeline of qualified candidates.

Regional career centers and workforce boards can also help connect employers with programs designed to prepare workers for in-demand jobs. Depending on the need, support may include skills training, workplace literacy, apprenticeship information, or connections to job seekers who are ready to enter or return to the workforce.

For employers, these resources can reduce some of the pressure that comes with hiring. Instead of relying only on job postings, businesses can work with local partners who understand the regional labor market and available training options.

Training Pathways for Skilled Workers

Robeson County employers also benefit from access to education and training providers that focus on practical workforce needs. Programs in areas such as commercial driving, electrical work, industrial technology, transportation, welding, mechatronics, and workforce certifications can help prepare workers for essential roles across multiple industries.

These training pathways are important because they help close the gap between available jobs and available skills. A business may need employees who can operate equipment, maintain systems, work in production, support logistics, or step into technical roles. Local training resources can help workers build those skills while giving employers a stronger pool of candidates to consider.

Workforce development is not only about hiring new employees. It can also support existing teams. Employers may use training resources to help current employees learn new skills, prepare for advancement, or adapt to updated processes. This can improve retention and give workers more reasons to build their careers locally.

How Employers Can Take the First Step

The best place to begin is by identifying what your business needs most. Consider the roles that are hardest to fill, the skills your current team needs, and the positions you may need to hire for in the next year. From there, employers can reach out to local workforce and education partners to ask about recruitment support, training programs, and available business services.

Businesses planning to expand, relocate, or invest in Robeson County can also connect with county Economic Development resources for guidance. These conversations can help employers better understand local advantages, workforce connections, and the support available to grow companies.