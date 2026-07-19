Leadsscraper.io Launches Google Maps Data Scraper to Help Businesses Build High-Quality Local Lead Lists

The new Google Maps Data Scraper from Leadsscraper.io enables sales and marketing teams to collect structured business information from Google Maps.

BEE CAVE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Businesses increasingly rely on accurate local business data to identify prospects, analyze markets, and expand into new regions. To support these efforts, Leadsscraper.io has introduced its Google Maps Data Scraper , a solution designed to simplify the collection of publicly available business information from Google Maps.The platform helps users gather structured business data across cities, regions, or entire countries, making it easier to build targeted lead lists, conduct competitor research, and identify new business opportunities without spending hours on manual searches.The Google Maps Data Scraper extracts valuable business information, including company names, addresses, phone numbers, websites, ratings, reviews, categories, business hours, geographic coordinates, and additional publicly available profile details. Users can export collected data into common formats suitable for CRM systems, spreadsheets, marketing platforms, and internal analytics.Businesses across industries use Google Maps data for a wide range of purposes, including:- Local B2B lead generation- Sales prospecting- Market research- Franchise and location analysis- Competitor monitoring- Local SEO research- Business directory creation- Territory planningUnlike manual research, which can become time-consuming when working with hundreds or thousands of businesses, the platform automates the collection process while allowing users to search by business category, keyword, city, postal code, or geographic area.Sales teams can quickly identify potential customers within specific industries, while marketing agencies can discover local businesses for outreach campaigns. Researchers and analysts can also use structured location data to evaluate market saturation, regional competition, and business distribution.The platform is designed for organizations that require scalable access to local business information while reducing repetitive manual data collection tasks.Leadsscraper.io continues expanding its suite of lead generation tools focused on helping businesses identify qualified prospects more efficiently. Alongside the Google Maps Data Scraper, the platform offers additional solutions for business data collection and lead discovery to support sales, marketing, recruitment, and business intelligence initiatives.Organizations interested in learning more about the Google Maps Data Scraper can visit Leadsscraper.io.Media ContactCompany Name: Leadsscraper.ioContact Person: Kate SpakeEmail: support@leadsscraper.ioCountry: United StatesWebsite: https://leadsscraper.io/

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