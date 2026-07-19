Targetron Expands Its B2B Local Leads Directory to Help Businesses Find Verified Companies Across Thousands of Locations

Targetron Expands Its B2B Local Leads Directory to Help Businesses Find Verified Companies

Targetron has expanded its B2B Local Leads Directory, providing broader access to searchable business listings that help sales, marketing, and research teams.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Targetron has expanded its B2B Local Leads Directory , providing broader access to searchable business listings that help sales, marketing, and research teams discover verified companies by industry and location.Businesses increasingly rely on accurate company information to identify prospects, evaluate new markets, and support strategic decision-making. As organizations expand into new regions and adopt more targeted sales and marketing strategies, access to structured local business data has become an essential resource for prospecting, market analysis, and business development.Targetron has expanded its B2B Local Leads Directory, making it easier for organizations to discover verified companies across a broad range of industries and geographic markets. The directory is designed to simplify business discovery by organizing company information into searchable categories, helping users identify businesses based on industry, location, and other business attributes.The expanded directory supports a variety of business activities, including lead generation, market research, competitive analysis, territory planning, supplier discovery, and partnership development. By bringing together structured business information in one place, the platform helps reduce the time spent searching across multiple sources while making it easier to identify companies that meet specific business criteria.The B2B Local Leads Directory includes business profiles covering companies from thousands of cities and regions. Users can explore listings by industry, geographic area, and business category, allowing them to build more targeted prospect lists and better understand local markets. As coverage continues to grow, the directory provides businesses with broader visibility into organizations operating across different sectors and locations.The directory is intended for sales teams building prospect lists, marketing professionals planning regional campaigns, recruiters identifying potential employers or clients, consultants conducting market research, investors evaluating industries, and business development teams seeking new partnership opportunities. The ability to search for businesses using structured criteria helps organizations focus their research and identify opportunities more efficiently.Growing demand for localized business intelligence reflects broader changes in the way companies approach customer acquisition and market expansion. Rather than relying on broad datasets or manual online research, organizations are increasingly looking for reliable sources of business information that support more precise targeting and informed decision-making. Searchable business directories have become an important part of this process by helping teams discover relevant companies within specific industries and geographic markets.The expansion of the directory also complements Targetron's broader portfolio of business intelligence resources, including its B2B Sales Leads Database , which provides organizations with additional data to support prospecting, demand generation, and outbound sales initiatives. Together, these resources help businesses identify potential customers, analyze markets, and build more effective outreach strategies.Targetron continues to expand the coverage of its B2B Local Leads Directory by adding new business listings, industries, and geographic markets. Ongoing updates are intended to improve the breadth of available company information while ensuring users have access to an increasingly comprehensive directory of businesses across local and regional markets.As organizations continue to invest in data-driven sales and marketing strategies, structured business information is expected to play an increasingly important role in helping teams identify qualified prospects, evaluate new opportunities, and better understand competitive landscapes. The continued expansion of the directory reflects this growing demand for accessible, organized company data that supports business growth across a wide range of industries.More information about the B2B Local Leads Directory and other business intelligence solutions is available through Targetron.Media Contact:Company Name: TargetronContact Person: Kate SpakeEmail: support@targetron.comPhone: +1 (312) 780-2300Country: United StatesWebsite: https://targetron.com/

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