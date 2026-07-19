Royalton Barracks / Cocaine Possession
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B2003775
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato
STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: July 18, 2026, at approximately 1825 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: McCulloughs Run / VT Route 107, Vermont
VIOLATION: Possession of Controlled Substance - Cocaine
ACCUSED: Amanda Gilman
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 18, 2026, at the above date/time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks conducted a traffic stop for observed violations. Following a search, the operator, identified as Amanda J. Gilman, age 40 of Braintree, VT, was found to be in possession of misdemeanor cocaine. Gilman was placed under arrest, transported to the Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks for processing, and released with a criminal citation to appear at the below time/date/location for the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: September 08, 2026 at 0830 hours
COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court
LODGED: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUGSHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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