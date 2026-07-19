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Royalton Barracks / Cocaine Possession

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B2003775

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato

STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks         

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: July 18, 2026, at approximately 1825 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: McCulloughs Run / VT Route 107, Vermont

VIOLATION: Possession of Controlled Substance - Cocaine

 

ACCUSED: Amanda Gilman

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On July 18, 2026, at the above date/time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks conducted a traffic stop for observed violations. Following a search, the operator, identified as Amanda J. Gilman, age 40 of Braintree, VT, was found to be in possession of misdemeanor cocaine. Gilman was placed under arrest, transported to the Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks for processing, and released with a criminal citation to appear at the below time/date/location for the above charge.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: September 08, 2026 at 0830 hours        

COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court

LODGED: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUGSHOT: Included

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

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Royalton Barracks / Cocaine Possession

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