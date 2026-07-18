St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful restraint, aggravated domestic assault and other charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 26A4007629

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mark Pohlman

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: About 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Multiple locations in Groton, VT

VIOLATIONS:

Unlawful restraint.

Aggravated domestic assault.

Criminal threatening.

Unlawful mischief.

Disorderly conduct.

Violation of conditions of release (two counts).

Aggravated assault.

Resisting arrest.

ACCUSED: Tristan Garcia

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police arrested a man Friday, July 17, 2026, on multiple charges arising from an incident in Groton during which investigation determined he assaulted multiple people and damaged property at several locations in the Caledonia County town.

Tristan Garcia, 26, of St. Johnsbury was ordered held without bail at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury and is expected to be arraigned on the above-listed charges at 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 20, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Johnsbury.

The incident began at about 3:30 p.m. when police received a call reporting a man had made threats and assaulted at least one person at the Groton Library before smashing a window at a nearby home. As responding troopers began searching for the suspect, later identified as Garcia, they encountered a woman who reported that Garcia was inside a nearby apartment with a family member whom he had threatened, assaulted and was refusing to allow to leave.

Troopers established a perimeter, worked to remove other residents of the apartment building, and attempted to communicate with Garcia, who was armed with a handgun and had access to additional weapons, including knives and firearms. The family member later was able to leave the apartment. Garcia subsequently ran from the apartment, at which point a state trooper was able to apprehend him while he was actively resisting arrest.

The various victims reported either minor or no injuries as a result of their encounters with Garcia. Property damage included broken windows.

No additional details are available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following arraignment. Members of the media should call the court clerk’s office to confirm details of the hearing.

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