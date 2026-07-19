UPDATE: Missing Person, Lynn M. Chamberlain, Believed Located

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) Volunteers and Deputies have continued their efforts to locate 74-year-old Lynn Chamberlain in the surrounding rural area where she was reported missing.

This morning, July 18, 2026, they located a deceased female while searching the large, undeveloped land southwest of Bear Lake, who is unfortunately believed to be Chamberlain.

As is standard protocol, Major Crimes Detectives responded to continue the investigation as a tragic unattended death.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office, when appropriate and once positive identification is confirmed, will release the decedent’s name, along with cause and manner of death.

No further information is available at this time.

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Information Released on July 14, 2026:

Welfare Check/Vulnerable Adult: Lynn M. Chamberlain

Attention: North Spokane County, southeast of Deer Park

Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies are attempting to locate and check the welfare of 74-year-old Lynn Chamberlain and are asking for the public’s help.

A family member of Lynn Chamberlain reported her missing and requested that her welfare be checked.

On July 13, 2026, at approximately 6:30 pm, Lynn M. Chamberlain left her residence, near E. Saltz Lane and N. Perry Road in North Spokane County, southeast of Deer Park, to go for a walk and has not returned.

Deputies searched the area, including using a UAS (drone), but were unable to locate Chamberlain.

Lynn Chamberlain has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, and it is possible she may not be able to find her way home.

Lynn Chamberlain is described as a 74-year-old White female, approximately 5’07”, 160 pounds, with grayish/brown eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing long blue pajama-type pants and a white sports bra.

All efforts to locate Lynn Chamberlain have been unsuccessful thus far, and your help is requested.

If you have seen Lynn M. Chamberlain or know her whereabouts, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference #10097487.

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