Drug Investigation Yields Seizure of Nearly 3 Pounds of Methamphetamine,

Nearly 3 Ounces of Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine, Psilocybin Mushrooms, Heroin, $6,717 in Cash, and Two Vehicles, and Suspect’s Arrest

(All substances are categorized as “suspected” until confirmed during lab testing)

A Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) drug investigation, with the assistance the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement and Narcotics Task Force (RAVEN), Spokane County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiators, resulted in a search warrant, along with the seizure of nearly 3 pounds of Methamphetamine, almost 3 ounces of Fentanyl, 20 grams of Crack Cocaine, 1 ounce of Psilocybin Mushrooms, 1/8 ounce of Heroin, $6,717 in Cash, two vehicles, and the suspect’s arrest.

The suspect was arrested on Delivery of a Controlled Substance charges.

On July 15, 2026, at approximately 5:30 am, Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives and the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement and Narcotics Task Force (RAVEN), assisted by Spokane County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, Crisis Negotiators, and Patrol Deputies, served a search warrant at a home in the 6000 block of E. Knox Avenue in Spokane Valley as part of an ongoing SVIU Drug Investigation.

SVIU Detectives identified a potential suspect, 52-year-old Tanya T. Bratton, who was believed to be using and selling Methamphetamine, Cocaine, and Fentanyl in Spokane Valley and Spokane County.

As the investigation continued, SVIU Detectives developed probable cause to obtain a search warrant for Bratton’s residence and to arrest her on felony drug distribution charges. With information that Bratton has been in possession of a firearm on multiple occasions, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiators were requested to assist.

Bratton was taken into custody without incident.

During the search, Investigators located and seized:

2.91 pounds of Methamphetamine

2.8 ounces of Fentanyl

20 grams of Crack Cocaine

1 ounce of Psilocybin Mushrooms

1/8 ounce of Heroin

$6,717 in Cash

Two Vehicles Seized

Bratton was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail on two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver. She is also being held on an unrelated charge of Burglary 2nd Degree and a United States Marshal Hold.

This remains an active investigation, and additional charges/arrests are possible.

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The Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement & Narcotics (RAVEN) Task Force consists of Investigators from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD), U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF).



