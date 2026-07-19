Shop local every Saturday at the Carbon Emery Farmers Market! Browse fresh produce, homemade baked goods, handcrafted items, local products, and more while supporting farmers, artisans, and small businesses from Carbon and Emery counties.

The market is open every Saturday from July 18 through October, beginning at 9:00 a.m., and is located in Sutherland’s parking lot in Price.

Come early for the best selection, meet your local vendors, and enjoy a fun community shopping experience.

For weekly vendor updates, special events, and market announcements, follow the Carbon Emery Farmers Market on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pricefarmersmarket