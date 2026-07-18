SkyLink Technologies Announces Progress in Precision Positioning, Edge Computing and Autonomous Systems Infrastructure

U.S. and Saudi deep-tech company advances its patent-pending SkyLink X-1 through working hardware, cloud software and international field testing.

MIDLAND , TX, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SkyLink Technologies , a U.S.- and Saudi-registered deep-technology company, today announced continued progress in the development of its patent-pending SkyLink X-1 precision positioning and AI-ready edge infrastructure platform.After more than five years of founder-led research, field experience and technical development, SkyLink has advanced from an early concept to a pilot-stage technology company with working hardware, operational cloud software, pending U.S. patent applications and field-development activity in Saudi Arabia.The SkyLink X-1 is designed to connect physical assets with the software platforms, command centers and artificial intelligence systems that depend on accurate real-world information. The platform brings together high-precision GNSS and RTK positioning, edge computing, real-time telemetry, communications management, data relay and cloud-based operational monitoring within a unified system.“Artificial intelligence and autonomous systems are only as effective as the information they receive,” said James “Jim” Tracy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SkyLink Technologies. “SkyLink is being built to collect, organize and relay critical positioning and operational data from the physical world to the platforms that need it. Our recent progress demonstrates that this vision has advanced well beyond the conceptual stage.”U.S. DEVELOPMENT AND SAUDI ARABIA EXPANSIONSkyLink Technologies was established as a Texas limited liability company following years of founder-funded research and development. Tracy brings more than a decade of experience involving drones, LiDAR, thermal imaging, industrial inspection, precision positioning and remote operations.As part of its international growth strategy, SkyLink also established a formal business presence in Saudi Arabia through licensing with the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia, commonly known as MISA, and an active Saudi Commercial Registration.This structure provides the company with a foundation for pursuing qualified technology pilots, strategic relationships and future commercial opportunities in the United States, Saudi Arabia and the broader Gulf Cooperation Council region.Saudi Arabia represents an important market for artificial intelligence, data centers, smart infrastructure, advanced mobility, mining, logistics, energy technology and industrial digital transformation.WORKING SKYLINK X-1 FIELD PROTOTYPESkyLink Technologies has developed and operated a working SkyLink X-1 prototype in Saudi Arabia as part of the company’s independent field-development activities.The system combines operational hardware with cloud-based monitoring, GNSS and RTK information, real-time telemetry, communications status and remote system-management capabilities.Authorized users can monitor supported platform functions remotely, demonstrating SkyLink’s ability to integrate positioning technology, edge computing, communications and cloud software into a functioning field system.To protect the company’s intellectual property and commercial development strategy, SkyLink is limiting public disclosure of detailed hardware designs, proprietary architecture, deployment configurations and active project information.PATENT-PENDING TECHNOLOGYSkyLink initially filed a U.S. provisional patent application covering foundational aspects of its technology architecture and later filed a U.S. non-provisional patent application.The patent-pending architecture addresses aspects of collecting, managing, evaluating and transmitting positioning, timing, correction, telemetry and operational information across connected systems.Rather than developing the X-1 as a single-purpose positioning device, SkyLink is building it as a flexible infrastructure platform intended to support different equipment manufacturers, communications methods, positioning technologies and industrial applications.PRECISION POSITIONING AND CLOUD OPERATIONSDuring internal field testing under favorable operating conditions, the SkyLink X-1 reported millimeter-to-centimeter-level positioning estimates.Actual performance can vary depending on satellite geometry, atmospheric conditions, correction availability, antenna placement, hardware configuration and the surrounding operating environment. SkyLink is continuing validation and repeatability testing as the platform advances toward qualified pilot deployments.Potential applications include autonomous systems, commercial drones, robotics, surveying, construction, mining and industrial infrastructure.SkyLink has also developed a cloud-based operations environment that brings positioning information, correction availability, communications status, asset activity and system health into a unified interface.The software architecture is designed to support multiple categories of connected assets, including drones, vehicles, robotic systems, survey equipment and industrial machinery. By organizing information from different systems within a common environment, SkyLink aims to reduce dependence on fragmented software platforms and manufacturer-specific interfaces.TECHNOLOGY LEADERSHIPSkyLink’s hardware development has been supported by Muhammad Usman, Chief Technology Officer and Hardware Designer of SkyLink Technologies.Usman has helped translate the company’s technical architecture into a physical platform capable of supporting precision positioning, communications, edge computing and field operations.“Every great achievement is built upon countless lessons, continuous learning and the wisdom shared by those who help us grow,” Usman said.His statement reflects SkyLink Technologies’ commitment to technical excellence, collaboration and the continuous learning required to transform complex engineering concepts into working technology.PREPARING FOR PILOT EXPANSIONWith its U.S. and Saudi corporate structure, patent filings, working prototype, operational cloud software and international field-development activity in place, SkyLink Technologies is preparing for its next stage of growth.The company’s priorities include advancing production-ready hardware, expanding qualified pilot deployments, strengthening system resilience, preparing for scalable manufacturing and developing commercial partnerships.“We have completed many of the difficult early milestones that deep-technology companies must overcome,” Tracy said. “We are now focused on disciplined product development, qualified pilot programs and building the partnerships required to move SkyLink toward commercial deployment.”ABOUT SKYLINK TECHNOLOGIESSkyLink Technologies is a U.S.- and Saudi-registered deep-technology company developing precision positioning, real-time data relay, mission-management software and AI-ready edge infrastructure for autonomous and industrial systems.The patent-pending SkyLink X-1 platform is designed to combine GNSS and RTK positioning, edge computing, telemetry, communications management and cloud-based monitoring within a unified infrastructure node.SkyLink Technologies is focused on improving how autonomous systems, robotics, commercial drones and industrial equipment receive and manage accurate time, position and operational information.MEDIA AND PARTNERSHIP CONTACTJames “Jim” TracyFounder and Chief Executive OfficerSkyLink Technologiesjim.tracy@skylink-tech.spaceThis announcement is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to purchase securities.

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