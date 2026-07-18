GOG:Wall-Switch-Manufacturer R12301/R12302/R12313 1 Gang British Wall Light Switch R12307/R12308 4 Gang British Wall Light Switch BS Testing Report DN72-Series-13A-Double-MF-Universal-Switched-Socket-scaled

GOG Electric offers BS1363 certified wiring devices and scalable OEM/ODM solutions for global UK-standard projects.

YUEQING, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, July 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The BS standard for wall switches and electric sockets is probably the most widely recognised wiring device system in the world. The vast majority of UK standard wiring devices can be found throughout the UK, Gulf States, Africa and many other Commonwealth countries because of their distinctive design, ease of installation and acceptance in the market. Wall switches are permanently affixed to the wall and are used to switch on and off electrical circuits (or light). Electrical sockets are commonly called outlets, plug sockets or power sockets and are used to connect a plug to supply power to devices or appliances. As building infrastructure continues to evolve, contractors, developers and purchasers around the globe will need to make key decisions when selecting reliable BS compliant wiring devices.Procurement managers, EPC contractors, and developers of hotels should know the other markets in which they are competing for purchases of British Standard wiring devices before making purchasing decisions. The UK market for British Standard wiring devices consists of UK brands that have established themselves as well as OEMs who operate on an international basis with many different types of businesses each having their own competitive advantage. The following is a non-subjective comparison of the major participants in this sector.Competitive Landscape: Major BS Switch and Socket Manufacturers----Market Positioning | Vertically integrated OEM/ODM partner for global BS projectsManufacturing & Customization | Three automated bases (Wenzhou, Zhongshan, Jiaxing); in-house precision mould workshop (CNC + EDM); 50+ series; 1,000+ specifications; full OEM (logo, packaging, module combos); MES-monitored production; monthly capacity 10M+ unitsValue Proposition | Cost-effective via vertical integration (mould design → injection → assembly in-house); scalable one-stop ecosystem reduces procurement complexityTypical Applications | Large-scale residential; hotel chains; commercial offices; public infrastructure; EPC export (GCC, Africa, Southeast Asia)MK Electric (Honeywell)----Market Positioning | Heritage UK brand with strong contractor preferenceManufacturing & Customization | Extensive product range; limited OEM/ODM flexibility; distributed global production; strong quality reputation but limited customization optionsValue Proposition | Premium pricing due to brand equity; high recognition in UK construction and specification market; trusted by electrical contractorsTypical Applications | UK residential new builds; commercial refurbishments; public sector; retail electrical supplyBG Electrical----Market Positioning | Mid-market UK brand with wholesale distribution strengthManufacturing & Customization | Broad product portfolio; outsourced production for some lines; focus on value-for-money; less in-house mould control compared to vertically integrated manufacturersValue Proposition | Competitive mid-tier pricing; strong wholesale channel presence; good value for specification-grade projectsTypical Applications | Contractor supply; housing developments; commercial fit-outs; wholesale distribution networksSchneider Electric (Lisse/Ultimate)----Market Positioning | Global electrical leader with premium BS rangesManufacturing & Customization | Extensive R&D and design investment; premium aesthetics; global supply chain; customization limited to large specification contractsValue Proposition | Premium pricing; focused on high-end architectural projects; strong sustainability credentialsTypical Applications | Luxury residential; international hotel chains; iconic commercial landmarks; specification-led projectsKey observation: While the main player in each of the following sectors (heritage/premium, mid-market wholesale and specification) are MK Electric, BG Electrical and Schneider Electric respectively. When taking into account an international contractor, distributor or developer considering outsourcing manufacturing, GOG Electric’s vertically integrated model offers a compelling choice by providing the capability to scale supply chains through the design and creation of moulds, automate production to manufacture parts using an alloy while also being able to provide customers with internet connected smart systems. In addition, their ability to create personalized brands, packages and combinations of modules gives private brand owners an advantage when trying to differentiate their offerings against their competitors within a particular market.British Standard Regulatory Framework: Core Standards and Certification RequirementsAll bona fide suppliers of British Standards for switches and sockets shall be subject to the provisions of the Nationally Recognized Safety Standards. The basic technical framework is made up of the following:BS 1363 – 13A Plugs, Sockets, and AdaptorsThe basis for UK electrical socket and plug product specifications is BS 1363, which sets out requirements regarding dimensions of products, plug pin configuration, product thermal performance, and also requires that all plugs must have a built-in fuse. Compliance with BS 1363 is a legal requirement of all electrical products sold within the UK. In addition, any international purchaser of products that have passed the BS 1363 test will know that the product meets UK socket and plug product specifications as it will be able to demonstrate product performance for UK installations in other countries such as those located in the Gulf, Africa and Asia.IEC 60669-1 – Switches for Household and Similar Fixed InstallationsThis standard specifies general-use hand-operated switches (rated voltage ≤ 440V, rated current ≤ 63A). It defines minimum acceptable levels of dielectric strength, maximum temperature rise, mechanical endurance, and insulation resistance. The IEC 60669-1 standard is now widely adopted by CB Scheme member countries, thus easing international commerce.CB Scheme and CE MarkingInternational Electromechanical Commission's (IEC) CB Scheme allows for testing to be done once and accepted globally, thus avoiding multiple country retesting. CE Marking provides an indication that the manufacturer's product has been tested to and meets the requirement of both the European Union's (EU) Low Voltage Directive and the Electro-Magnetic Compatibility (EMC) Directive prior to export into the EU market. GOG Electric Ltd.'s UK Series has a complete range of documentation including CB Test Report, CE Certification, and BS 1363 (UK standard) conformity documentation available for all products in this range. This enables the company to clear customs and be accepted by various regulatory bodies in over 50 countries around the world.Manufacturing Infrastructure: Why Mould Precision and Automation MatterIn order to produce thousands of like products for large projects, manufacturing consistency should not be an option. Mould Design is fundamental to achieve consistent panel lines, smooth surface finish, proper assembly, and an overall uniform appearance throughout a manufacturing run. When suppliers rely on outside tooling, they commonly find themselves dealing with dimensional drift on each of their batches causing faceplate misalignment, loose fitting, and/or compromising safety mechanisms. All these issues could lead to field rejection and costly re-work.The GOG Electric mould workshop has state-of-the-art CNC (Computer Numerically Controlled) machines and an EDM (Electrical Discharge Machining) machine. This allows for rapid prototyping, the ability to modify molds on-site, and prompt response to maintenance requirements. The benefits of vertical integration lead to reduced manufacturing lead times during product development and minimized production downtime, which is crucial for time-sensitive EPC contract projects. All injection moulding processes are currently being monitored in real time using the MES (Manufacturing Execution System) software to monitor temperature, pressure and cycle time parameters so that there is consistent part quality from batch to batch.Automating the manufacturing process allows for greater reliability because there is no possibility of error caused by people assembling a product by hand, and production of an exact amount will occur at each plant. GOG Electric produces products from three completely automated manufacturing facilities located in Wenzhou (manufacturing switches, outlets, and accessories) Zhongshan (lighting fixtures and smart panels), and Jiaxing (integrated bathroom heater). GOG Electric can make more than 10 million products every month therefore being able to provide the same level of service for both large commercial bids and routine wholesale restocking orders.British Standard Product Range: Collections and Series BreakdownBy using one supplier for electrical items, you make it easier to buy what you need, have the same design for all of the electrical equipment, and manage your warranty claims more efficiently. The BS Collection at GOG Electric is broken down into three different groups of products, all of which will specifically target a different market segment.UK Prime Collection (R30 / R12 / R16)Elegantly designed premium switches and sockets for residential/income generating properties (new or refurbished). Featuring a contemporary, minimalist design, the soft-touch finish, and precision manufactured movement. Usually recommended to:Luxury ApartmentsExecutive officesBoutique HotelsWhere premium user experience and design uniformity are key considerations.UK Valuemax Collection (DN70)Standardised sockets and switches made for mid-range electrical engineering projects. Available in Standard Grade, General Grade and Low Grade. They offer consistent dependable performance with competitive prices, making them suitable for housing developments, school refurbishments and commercial fit-outs where budget is a consideration but so is quality.UK Valuemax Collection (DN71 / DN72)Cost-effective wholesaler and exporter additional products. The items are compliance with BS 1363 (UK electrical standard) but less expensive than usual; therefore, they are attractive to developers and distributors looking for low-cost items for projects requiring many units in regions that are sensitive to price.Within their range of collections, GOG provides an expanded selection of configuration options, which include: single gang or double gang switches; two-way or intermediate switching; switched or unswitched sockets for installation of power supply outlets (including USB or type C); dimmers, ceiling fan controls and cooker control units; TV/data outlets; blank plates; weatherproof external switches and modular grid systems that enable the combination of various types of switches/dimmers/data modules into a single multi-gang frame.OEM Capabilities and Global Supply LogisticsFor businesses such as regional brand owners and distributors that want their products to stand out in their respective markets, OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) and private-label capabilities must be one of the focal points of product distribution. GOG Electric has developed an OEM program that lets its customers develop their brand identity by adding their own "face." This program offers opportunities for customization, including packaging, and for combining various modules into a unit, such as combining a switch, USB charger, and RJ45 (Ethernet) port into one distinct faceplate. The greater flexibility provided by this OEM Program enables customers to establish new product categories that offer differentiation and result in success when competing for business within their respective local markets.There is a wide range of minimum order quantities for OEM projects, and GOG provides complete in-house support for all aspects of the process, including logo design through to finished product assembly. Normal lead-time varies between 15 to 30 days depending on the complexity of the order. GOG's global logistics network includes partnerships with many of the world's largest freight forwarders. Door-to-door delivery is possible to more than 60 countries, with reliable shipping schedules keeping project completion timelines on schedule.A complete overview of GOG's modular ecosystem is available at the GOG Electric Product Center, with dedicated UK-focused details accessible via the British Standard Switches & Sockets Collection.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat is the British standard switch socket?A British Standard switch socket is a type of wall-mounted electrical outlet installed in accordance with the BS1363 (British Standard for Plug & Socket) specification that allows UK-style ('13A') plugs (which have three rectangular pins, one of which contains a built-in fuse) to be plugged into it. They usually have an on/off switch, an extra-high voltage safety crossover that prevents the insertion of other (such as foreign) objects in the socket, etc. There are also strict requirements regarding the dimensions, grounding, and thermal performance for British Standard British Standard sockets; therefore, sockets that do not meet these requirements should not be installed in new installations in the UK or anywhere else in the world, including those that were part of the former British Empire, as these countries may also have adopted British Standards wiring guidelines.Why do British sockets have switches?Integrated switches are required in UK sockets (BS 1363) to reduce the chances of an electric shock and fire caused by arcing from plug insertion/removal from the higher voltage (230V) mains supply compared with lower supply voltage socket systems. The switch provides users with the ability to turn off the mains supply prior to inserting or removing a plug, thereby considerably reducing arcing and increasing the lifetime of the contacts within the socket. Users can also quickly switch off the mains supply to other devices that are left plugged in (i.e. on standby) without having to unplug the device—an important function for businesses and the hospitality industry to save energy. The switched design also adds an extra layer of protection to appliances with exposed heat sources (i.e. kettles, iron) as it allows users to turn off the power at the wall socket.What is the British standard for sockets?The UK standard for electrical sockets, BS 1363 (providing 13 amp plugs, sockets and adaptors), defines the standard for the pin configurations (live, neutral and ground with fuses in the plug), safety shutter devices & thermal performance under a working load and dimensional specifications to ensure compatibility between all items that are compliant with this standard. This compliance standard is further supported for switches (BS EN 60669 / IEC 60669-1) whereby there are requirements related to testing mechanical endurance, dielectric strength and temperature rise. The combination of these two has been defined as the compliance requirements for wiring devices that conform with British Standards.What is the difference between UK sockets and US sockets?Basically, UK and US Sockets differ in terms of voltage (UK = 230v / 50hz, US = 120v / 60hz) and plug/pin configuration (UK has 3 rectangular pins with a built-in fuse in the plug, US has either 2 flat parallel pins with an optional round pin for ground or only 2 flat parallel pins). In addition, most UK sockets have an on/off switch while most US only have an on/off switch after power is supplied to the socket. UK plugs also have mandatory shutters whereas lots of US have shuttered tamper-resistant sockets but there's not a federal requirement for them to be used. Finally, UK fuses are built into the plugs for 13 amps; all US circuit protection is done by breakers at the breaker panel. When designing for EPC (engineering/procurement/construction) projects where socket specifications vary from region-to-region, careful attention must be paid to use socket specifications that accommodate local code requirements and fit properly with applicable local codes.What is the British standard BS 7671?BS 7671 is not a product standard; rather, it is the wiring code for the UK ([UK] BS 7671): The I.E.T. Wiring Regulations (18th Edition). The I.E.T. Wiring Regulations (18th Edition) specify the design, installation and inspection of electrical installations in the UK. As such, BS 7671 is effectively the "installation rulebook" that sets out how BS 1363 devices need to be installed - including, but not limited to,cable sizing, circuit protection, safe zones, bonding and testing methods. Whereas BS 1363 details the product specifications for the socket, BS 7671 contains the information regarding how and where you need to install it in order to achieve an electrically safe and code compliant installation. In addition, all international contractors required to comply with both BS 1363 (product) and BS 7671 (installation) when working on UK specification projects must comply with both Standards.

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