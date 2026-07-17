Baby Wellness & Resource Expo, presented by the Western Slope Breastfeeding Coalition in partnership with Delta & Montrose County WIC. For expecting parents, new families, and caregivers. Date: Saturday, August 22, 2026 Time: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Location: Montrose County Event Center Meet local healthcare providers Learn about pregnancy and infant resources Connect with community organizations Get your questions answered Discover support and resources for you and your family Healthy families. Stronger communities. Free Activities and Services Include: Wellness screenings Car seat safety checks Breastfeeding support Safe sleep education Story time Coloring activities for toddlers Door prizes Diaper drive And more Contact Information: Questions? Email info@breastfeedingcoalition.co

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.