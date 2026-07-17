Baby Wellness & Resource Expo
Baby Wellness & Resource Expo, presented by the Western Slope Breastfeeding Coalition in partnership with Delta & Montrose County WIC.
For expecting parents, new families, and caregivers.
Date: Saturday, August 22, 2026
Time: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Location: Montrose County Event Center
Meet local healthcare providers
Learn about pregnancy and infant resources
Connect with community organizations
Get your questions answered
Discover support and resources for you and your family
Healthy families. Stronger communities.
Free Activities and Services Include:
Wellness screenings
Car seat safety checks
Breastfeeding support
Safe sleep education
Story time
Coloring activities for toddlers
Door prizes
Diaper drive
And more
Contact Information:
Questions? Email info@breastfeedingcoalition.co
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