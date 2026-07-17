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Baby Wellness & Resource Expo

Baby Wellness & Resource Expo, presented by the Western Slope Breastfeeding Coalition in partnership with Delta & Montrose County WIC. 

For expecting parents, new families, and caregivers.

Date: Saturday, August 22, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Location: Montrose County Event Center

Meet local healthcare providers

Learn about pregnancy and infant resources

Connect with community organizations

Get your questions answered

Discover support and resources for you and your family

Healthy families. Stronger communities.

Free Activities and Services Include:

Wellness screenings

Car seat safety checks

Breastfeeding support

Safe sleep education

Story time

Coloring activities for toddlers

Door prizes

Diaper drive

And more

Contact Information:

Questions? Email info@breastfeedingcoalition.co

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