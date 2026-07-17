REMINDER: Sununu, Brown Support Trump’s SAVE Act Following Donald Trump’s rambling speech riddled with false claims of voter fraud and election denialism, here’s a reminder that U.S. Senate candidates John Sununu and Scott Brown support Trump’s Save America Act that would make it harder for Granite Staters to vote. At the first Republican primary debate in June, both Sununu and Brown enthusiastically lined up behind Trump and MAGA Republicans’ efforts to disenfranchise New Hampshire voters, with Sununu urging Congress, “don’t stop until you get it done” and Brown calling the legislation a “no-brainer.” “John Sununu and Scott Brown are bending over backwards to support Trump’s toxic MAGA agenda as they desperately try to return to Washington,” said New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley. “They’ve already sold Granite Staters out to support his efforts to rig American elections in Republicans’ favor. Now, Granite Staters deserve to know: where do they stand on Trump’s debunked and delirious election lies?”

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