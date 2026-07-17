ICYMI: Costly Kelly’s Economy Gets a D for Disaster

In Case You Missed It, New Hampshire has been ranked as one of the top ten worst state economies in 2026. Under Kelly Ayotte, the state’s “fiscal situation is anything but rock solid,” as hardworking Granite Staters face skyrocketing costs for health care, housing, and electricity bills. Thanks to Costly Kelly’s failed leadership, New Hampshire’s economy has been graded as a near failure – ‘D.’ Housing costs in New Hampshire have hit another record high, with the median price of a single-family home hitting $576,000. Electricity costs have risen nearly 15% over the last year, and Granite Staters now have to pay new, excessive costs just to keep their health care. Read more: CNBC: The 10 worst state economies in America in 2026 Most economists now seem to agree that the immediate threat of a recession has passed, but that does not mean there is not concern about inflation, geopolitical tensions or a bursting AI bubble knocking the economy off track. Some states are better situated to weather a downturn than others. Companies know that, so they look for states with stable economies when deciding where to set up shop.

States know it, too, so many continue to market themselves as economic havens.

Some states clearly deliver on their economic promises, but these are not those states. Here are America’s worst state economies in 2026.

New Hampshire’s fiscal situation is anything but rock solid. The Granite State’s spending outpaces revenues, according to the most recent financial disclosures.

New Hampshire’s public employee retirement systems are underfunded to the tune of more than $5.5 billion, among the worst pension gaps in the country.

Job growth is tepid, and the survival rate for new businesses is among the lowest in the country, according to data provided to CNBC by business research firm Construction Coverage.

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