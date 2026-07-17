Rep. Haggard highlights new state laws now in effect

STATEHOUSE (June 17, 2026) – Following the conclusion of the 2026 legislative session, State Rep. Craig Haggard (R-Mooresville) is highlighting new laws that took effect this July. These new laws will lower taxes for working Hoosiers and establish safeguards for adolescents on social media.

Haggard highlighted the following new laws that will impact Hoosiers:

Senate Enrolled Act 243: Tax Cuts for Working Hoosiers

Haggard said a new law aligns Indiana with the Working Families Tax Cuts Act to deliver tax cuts for Hoosiers. Under the law, Hoosiers can deduct qualifying tips and overtime pay from their state taxable income for 2026.

House Enrolled Act 1408: Protecting Minors on Social Media

Haggard said a new law establishes safeguards for adolescents on social media by requiring parental consent, giving parents the ability to better monitor social media activity and restricting certain addictive or harmful features.

"Parents are concerned about the negative effects of these social media platforms on their children's mental health and academics," Haggard said. "A child who's not anxious, exhausted or distracted is healthier and better able to learn."

Visit iga.in.gov to learn more about these and other new state laws.

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State Rep. Craig Haggard (R-Mooresville) represents House District 57,

which includes portions of Hendricks, Johnson and Morgan counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.