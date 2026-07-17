Reps. Jordan, Teshka: Additional state road funding awarded to local communities

STATEHOUSE (July 17, 2026) – More than $2.2 million in state funding is headed to Marshall County for local road and bridge projects, according to State Reps. Jack Jordan (R-Bremen) and Jake Teshka (R-North Liberty).

The Community Crossings Matching Grant Program, established through a 2016 law championed by House Republicans, offers funding to communities for road repairs, bridge maintenance, intersection upgrades and other infrastructure projects. Through this funding round, a total of 147 cities, towns and counties statewide received $84 million in state matching grants.

"Maintaining roads and bridges supports our communities and economy and gives motorists more confidence in their safety," Jordan said. "These infrastructure updates will greatly benefit our area for many years to come."

Area grant recipients include Bremen ($571,134), Marshall County ($994,658) and Plymouth ($717,095).

"The Community Crossings Matching Grant Program supports local communities big and small," Teshka said. "This state-local partnership helps ensure quality infrastructure updates so residents, businesses and visitors can travel safely and efficiently."

This round of funding brings the total of Community Crossings grants for fiscal year 2026 to just over $165 million for 340 communities. The next call for projects through the program will open in September.

To be eligible for funding, smaller municipalities must contribute 20 percent in local funds, while larger communities are required to provide a 50 percent match. State guidelines also ensure that half of the available matching funds each year are directed to communities in counties with populations of 50,000 or fewer. Since 2016, the Community Crossings program has invested over $2 billion in enhancing local roads and bridges.

Visit in.gov/indot/communitycrossings to view a full list of grant recipients and learn more about the program.

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State Rep. Jack Jordan (R-Bremen) represents House District 17,

which includes all of Fulton County, and portions of Marshall and Pulaski counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Jake Teshka (R-North Liberty) represents House District 7,

which includes portions of LaPorte, Marshall and St. Joseph counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.