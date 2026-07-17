Air Quality Advisory Remains in Place with Wind Fluctuations

The statewide air quality advisory issued by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) on Wednesday remains in effect today, July 17. It was put into place due to fine particulate matter in the air caused by wildfires burning across Canada, including northwestern Ontario.

As wind direction fluctuates, scattering the ongoing drift of wildfire smoke, it is likely that the atmosphere over the Eastern Lake Ontario region, which includes Oswego County, will fluctuate as well. Rated as “unhealthy for sensitive groups” this morning, the advisory remains in effect until 11:59 p.m.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Oswego County’s air quality started as “moderate” this morning, but is now rated as “good” with an index of 29 as of 3 p.m.

The New York State Weather Risk Communication Center out of the University at Albany issued a weather brief anticipating that smoky conditions will persist and likely become more widespread and thicker on Saturday.

Oswego County Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor encourages people to keep an eye on the air quality index as they plan their activities through this evening and into the weekend.

“People with heart and lung disease, older adults, children and teens are part of the ‘sensitive groups’ and should take extra precautions now,” she said. “However, as air quality worsens, other people may also want to consider avoiding or limiting their time outside, if at all possible.”

As always, it’s important to protect the air inside the home as well. The following tips help ensure indoor air quality:

Keep windows and doors closed as much as possible to help cut down the amount of “unhealthy” outdoor air getting into the house.

If available, use an HVAC system or air conditioner to cool the house and control humidity by recirculating indoor air. Clean or change filters every 30 to 90 days.

If possible, consider using a HEPA air purifier to filter the air; especially in frequently used spaces such as living rooms and bedrooms.

The federal EPA also recommends respirators such as N-95 masks to help filter out smoke and ash particles from the air. The Oswego County Health Department delivered masks to cooling centers around the county yesterday. Due to limited supply, only two masks per person will be issued. People are advised to call ahead to the cooling center to ensure that it has masks available.

Go to Oswego County’s online map of cooling centers for locations and contact information. Click on “Beat the Heat” to go directly to the map or “Cooling Centers” on the Oswego County Health Department’s website for details. For help, call the health department at 315-349-3545.

The Oswego County Health Department continues to monitor the air quality index across the county and residents will be notified if there are any changes. People can monitor the county’s air quality status at https://www.airnow.gov/?city=Oswego&state=NY&country=USA.