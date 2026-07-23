Sign Up Now to Help DSS Find Safe Homes for Teens and Children

Oswego County Department of Social Services (DSS) hosts a virtual information meeting for potential foster and adoptive parents to learn how they can make a difference in the life of a young person. The session runs from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8.

Those who would like to help local children and teens find their ‘forever family’ can contact Jennifer Burgess by Thursday, Aug. 6 to sign up for the meeting. Call 315-963-5382 or email fostercareandadoption@dfa.state.ny.us and provide an email address to register.

Login information will be provided to those who pre-register. If no responses are received, the meeting will be cancelled.

Attendance at this informational meeting is required to enroll in the 11-week adoptive/foster preparation program. Single and two-parent families may apply to foster or adopt. Both parents in a two-parent household must attend the training.

Due to the critical nature of the issue, people are also encouraged to help raise awareness by sharing this information with friends and family members who may be interested in participating.

For more information about foster parenting and adoption through DSS, go to

https://www.oswegocountyny.gov/departments/human_services/social_services/adult___family_services/foster_care___adoption.php.