New deputy director, commandant, ops officer named at WYCA

There are some exciting senior leadership changes at the Washington Youth ChalleNGe Academy.

Director Amy Steinhilber announced that the new deputy director is Christopher Acuña, who previously served as commandant. Formerly the operations officer, Steve Wood competed and is promoted to the role of commandant. Ayesha Willis, the long-standing Lieutenant for the 3rd Platoon, is the new operations officer.

Acuña, Wood and Willis are all certified staff trainers in the National Guard Youth ChalleNGe Program’s approved and required curriculum and all have a lengthy history with the Academy.

“Chris demonstrated the most diverse knowledge and experience in all WYCA functional areas of the program and the most expansive knowledge and ability in building and protecting relationships of trust whether nationally, within state leadership, with parents or with each of you,” Steinhilber wrote in an email to staff. “While many of you may know Chris, I want to ensure you understand the history and accomplishments that have led him to this point in his career.”

Acuña has served the ChalleNGe program for more than 17 years as Cadre Team Member, Cadre Master Sergeant, Program Operation Officer, Commandant and NGYCP Program Trainer and a subject matter expert and member of the National Training Committee.

He served five years on the Military Department’s Ethics Advisory Board. He personally informed many policy changes and updates at the national level. Most significantly, much of the current language in the NGYCP Drug Testing Policy and Procedure were his recommendations.

Wood emcees the 26-1 Commencement.

Wood now becomes the sixth ever commandant in the Academy’s history. Wood has served the WYCA over the past 13 years as a line cadre, team leader, platoon leader and, most recently, as the Operations Officer. At one point, Wood had considered retiring – but his love for the Academy brought him back.

Wood also serves on the National Training Committee as a subject matter expert for cadre.

Wood recently talked about his experiences on a National Guard podcast.

“Our organization is blessed to have so many who are dedicated to the ChalleNGe mission,” Acuña wrote to staff in an email. “The selection process for the commandant really showed how truly fortunate we are. The applicants have the leadership experience, unique skills and most importantly the heart of ChalleNGe and I intend to leverage that to the fullest extent possible.”

Willis speaks to graduates.

Willis becomes the Operations Officer after serving at the Youth Academy for the past 17 years, serving as a line cadre, team leader and platoon leader. In 2024, Willis was selected to attend a National Guard Youth ChalleNGe advanced training called “Cadet Pro” for experienced senior leaders.

“Together with Commandant Wood, they bring a combined 30 years of experience at WYCA to take Residential Operations into the future,” Acuña said. “It is exciting to think about the possibilities their partnership creates for our organization.”