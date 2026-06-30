EOC activates for World Cup

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 continues here in Washington, the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) at Camp Murray is fully operational and working around the clock to ensure that both residents and the millions of soccer fans visiting for the tournament have a safe and enjoyable experience.

Think of the SEOC as Washington’s central "nervous system" for coordinating everything related to the event. While you cheer for your favorite teams, a dedicated team of emergency planners, state and federal agencies, and public safety personnel is diligently working right here at Camp Murray to ensure everything runs smoothly and safely.

If you are visiting Washington for the FIFA World Cup and experience an emergency, injury, lost property, evacuation or travel disruption, this website explains what to do and who can help.

Gov. Ferguson noted during a press conference on June 29: "I joined other elected officials and our local organizing committee today to announce the news: Seattle and Washington state have been the absolute best destination for the World Cup. You don't have to take my word for it — we're number 1 (tied with Atlanta) in The Athletic's survey of sports writers. It's been a real pleasure to work with all of our amazing partners. Looking forward to 2 more matches in Seattle."