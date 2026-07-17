Maine DOE Update – July 17, 2026

From the Maine Department of Education

News & Updates

Cultivating Belonging: 2026 Maine DOE Annual Summit to Highlight a New Chapter for Maine’s BIPOC Educator Network

When educators experience belonging, they are better equipped to create learning environments where students also experience belonging. That simple but powerful idea is guiding the next chapter of Maine’s Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) Educator Network—an independent, educator-led community that creates opportunities for Black, Indigenous, and other educators of color to connect, grow, and thrive together. | More

Register Now for the Maine DOE Annual Summit on July 29 at Thomas College

Ready to kick off the new school year with fresh ideas, practical strategies, and meaningful connections? Join us for the 2026 Maine DOE Annual Summit on July 29 at Thomas College in Waterville. Designed for Maine’s education workforce, the Summit features inspiring keynote speaker Dr. Jared Cooney Horvath, engaging breakout sessions, networking opportunities, and resources to support your work throughout the year. The Annual Summit is part of ElevatED, a three-day professional learning experience that also includes the Every Teacher a Leader Conference on July 30–31. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

PBIS in Action: Bangor’s Downeast School Showcases Successful PBIS Implementation and Inclusive Pilot Program

This spring, two educators from Tasmania, Australia, traveled across the globe to Maine through the Hardie Fellowship Program, an experience that allows Tasmanian educators to study educational systems and evidence-based practices in the United States. One of their stops was the Bangor School Department’s Downeast School, which has become a powerful example of how Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) and inclusive education practices can work together to improve outcomes for students. | More

Seventeen Students from Five Maine Schools Compete in Maine State Finals for the National Civics Bee

For more than three decades, the Belfast Community Outreach Program in Education (BCOPE), part of RSU 71, serving Belfast, Belmont, Morrill, Searsmont, and Swanville, has helped students reconnect with learning through strong relationships, flexibility, and community-based support. | More

BCOPE: Building Community and Supporting Students Through Alternative Education

Located within Windham High School, RSU 14’s Katahdin Program provides students from Windham and Raymond with an alternative learning environment centered on hands-on instruction, outdoor learning, community partnerships, and strong relationships with staff. Through individualized support and experiential learning opportunities, the program helps students reconnect with school, complete graduation requirements, and build pathways toward future success. | More

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