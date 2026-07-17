Cultivating Belonging: 2026 Maine DOE Annual Summit to Highlight a New Chapter for Maine’s BIPOC Educator Network

When educators experience belonging, they are better equipped to create learning environments where students also experience belonging. That simple but powerful idea is guiding the next chapter of Maine’s Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) Educator Network—an independent, educator-led community that creates opportunities for Black, Indigenous, and other educators of color to connect, grow, and thrive together.

Supported through a collaboration between The Third Place (through its SHIFTMaine program) and the Maine Department of Education (DOE), the BIPOC Educator Network reflects a shared commitment to strengthening educator well-being, fostering authentic belonging, and building a more diverse and sustainable educator workforce across Maine.

As the Network enters this new chapter, Mae Applegate has joined as the BIPOC Educator Network Organizer. Through her relationship-centered approach to leadership, Applegate will cultivate spaces where educators can build meaningful connections, share experiences, and support one another while helping shape the future of the Network.

This collaborative vision will be introduced at the 2026 Maine DOE Annual Summit on July 29 at Thomas College, where Applegate and Ayesha Hall, Maine DOE Director of Strategic Partnerships, will co-facilitate a session called “Belonging Matters: Cultivating Community to Advance a Diverse Educator Workforce.” This interactive session will introduce participants to the concept of a Gathering Place—an intentionally designed space where educators experience connection, psychological safety, and authentic dialogue. Participants will experience facilitated protocols they can adapt within their own schools to cultivate belonging among colleagues and students. Ultimately, the learning is designed to help all participants strengthen the conditions that support educator well-being, retention, and student success.

This session is designed for school and school administrative unit (SAU) leaders, principals, assistant principals, instructional coaches, educator preparation program faculty, professional learning coordinators, and BIPOC educators who are committed to strengthening educator belonging and retention. Through a combination of guided reflection, affinity-based conversations, and collaborative learning, participants will explore how intentional relationships, inclusive leadership, and community-centered practices contribute to healthier school cultures where educators and students can thrive.

While the BIPOC Educator Network centers the experiences of Black, Indigenous, and other educators of color, this session reflects a broader belief that strengthening belonging for educators who have historically faced the greatest barriers ultimately strengthens school communities for everyone. By intentionally creating conditions where those educators can thrive, schools become stronger, more inclusive places for all educators and students.

The BIPOC Educator Network remains an independent affinity space where educators can connect, share experiences, access professional learning opportunities, and inform the future of educator support across Maine. The Maine DOE is honored to support this work through strategic partnerships that strengthen educators’ sense of belonging and advance a more inclusive, connected, and sustainable educator workforce.

Educators who identify as Black, Indigenous, or as people of color are invited to connect with the BIPOC Educator Network to learn more about upcoming gatherings, professional learning opportunities, and opportunities to engage with this growing community.

For more information about the BIPOC Educator Network or the Maine DOE’s educator workforce initiatives, please contact Ayesha Hall, Maine DOE Director of Strategic Partnerships, at Ayesha.Hall@maine.gov.