Consumer Alert: Be Cautious When Hiring Freelancers Online

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, July 17, 2026

Contact: comms@ncdoj.gov

919-538-2809

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Justice, North Carolina Board of Examiners for Engineers and Surveyors, and the North Carolina Board of Architecture and Interior Designers are warning consumers to be careful when they use freelancing websites such as Upwork, Fiverr, and Freelancer to hire professional engineering, surveying, architectural, or home design services. These popular platforms allow anyone to advertise their services but may not verify if they are properly licensed.

In some cases, bad actors have falsely claimed to be licensed, fraudulently used professional seals and signatures to appear legitimate, and then delivered substandard or unsafe work. When an unlicensed person uses someone else’s professional seal, it becomes nearly impossible for homeowners, contractors, or local officials to verify who performed the work or whether it meets safety standards.

“More people are turning to online platforms to hire professional services, and scammers are taking advantage of that,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “Always do your research before paying for services and verify licenses and credentials to make sure you’re hiring a professional. Also, if subcontractors are doing work (particularly on large, municipal projects), make sure to verify the licenses and credentials of the subcontractors.”

Hiring an unlicensed person to perform work on your home puts you and your property at risk. Poorly prepared plans or inaccurate surveys can lead to costly construction errors, unsafe conditions, violations of local permitting requirements, and potential civil liability.

“Licensure exists to protect the public, and that protection breaks down when someone misuses another professional’s seal,” said Andrew Ritter, Executive Director of the North Carolina Board of Examiners for Engineers and Surveyors. “A professional license ensures that national and local minimum competency standards have been met. Before you hire someone you found online to design a structure, survey a property, or draw up a set of plans, take a few minutes to verify if they are licensed. Verification is free, it’s easy, and it could save you from a costly or dangerous mistake.”

“The North Carolina Board of Architecture and Registered Interior Designers, after investigating an alarming number of cases involving scams and public harm related to these sites, strongly urges consumers to do their research and verify proper licensure of those claiming they are offering or rendering architectural services,” said Cathe M. Monte Carlo, Executive Director of the North Carolina Board of Architecture and Registered Interior Designers. “The Board recommends contacting staff directly at 919-268-7293 or ncba@ncbarch.org to verify licensure as well as confirm the architect’s contact information. The mission of the Board is to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the citizens of North Carolina.”

Before you hire anyone for services on a freelancing website, make sure they are qualified for the job. Verify a person’s license through the North Carolina Board of Examiners for Engineers and Surveyors or the North Carolina Board of Architecture.

If you believe you have been misled by someone advertising or performing licensed home design or technical services, or if you suspect that someone is misusing a professional seal, report it to the North Carolina Board of Examiners for Engineers and Surveyors or the North Carolina Board of Architecture.

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