Attorney General Jeff Jackson Reaches $29.6 Million Settlement with Glenmark Over Drug Price-Fixing Conspiracy

If you bought certain generic prescription drugs in the United States between May 1, 2009, and December 31, 2019, you could be eligible for money.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, July 17, 2026

Contact: comms@ncdoj.gov

919-538-2809

RALEIGH – Attorney General Jeff Jackson reached a $29.6 million settlement with Glenmark to resolve allegations that the drugmaker was involved in a vast web of communications that involved competing industry executives, sales representatives, and pricing staff – all working together to rig the market and force people to pay higher prices for prescription drugs. Glenmark is now being held accountable for this behavior. This settlement is the latest in a series of settlements that the North Carolina Department of Justice has reached with drugmakers – totaling $66.95 million so far.

If you purchased a generic prescription drug made by Glenmark, Lannett, Bausch, Apotex or Heritage between May 2009 and December 2019, you may be eligible for compensation. Call 1-866-290-0182 (Toll-Free), email info@AGGenericDrugs.com or visit www.AGGenericDrugs.com to find out if you’re eligible.

“This was a massive scheme with a lot of players working together to raise drug costs for you and raise profits for themselves,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “This settlement puts money back in the pockets of the people Glenmark took advantage of.”

Glenmark allegedly participated in a long-running conspiracy to artificially inflate and manipulate prices, reduce competition, and unreasonably restrain trade for several generic prescription drugs. The settlement ensures it will not engage in this price-fixing behavior again, requiring internal changes to promote fair competition. Glenmark will also cooperate in the ongoing multistate cases against over 30 corporate pharma defendants and over 20 executives.

North Carolina consumers and state payors will receive over $700K from the settlement.

This series of antitrust cases began in 2016 with the first complaint including Heritage and 17 other corporate defendants, two individual defendants, and 15 generic drugs. Two former executives from Heritage Pharmaceuticals, Jeffery Glazer and Jason Malek, have since entered into settlement agreements and are cooperating. The second complaint was filed in 2019 against Teva Pharmaceuticals and 21 of the nation’s largest generic drug manufacturers. The complaint names 16 individual senior executive defendants. The third complaint focuses on 80 topical generic drugs that account for billions of dollars of sales in the United States and names 26 corporate defendants and 10 individual defendants. Seven additional pharmaceutical executives have been cooperating to support the States’ claims.

The alleged conspiracies being investigated involve a massive database of over 20 million documents as well as millions of phone records and contact information for over 600 sales and pricing individuals in the generics industry. The complaints detail an interconnected web of competing industry executives who communicated with each other via frequent phone calls, emails, and text messages. The complaints also describe how these individuals met with each other during industry dinners, lunches, cocktail parties, golf outings, and “girls nights out.” These communications and meetings laid the foundation for their illegal agreements. Throughout the complaints, defendants use terms like “fair share,” “playing nice in the sandbox,” and “responsible competitor,” underscoring their efforts to discourage competition, raise prices, and enforce a culture of collusion.

Attorney General Jackson has recently taken several actions to protect consumers, keep prices fair, and prevent anticompetitive conduct. He reached settlements with the three largest landlords in North Carolina after they allegedly used non-public data and AI software to drive up rents. He also shut down a secret data exchange among some of the country’s largest meat producers that allegedly allowed them to raise prices on chicken, pork, and turkey in North Carolina. In addition, Attorney General Jackson secured a win against Ticketmaster and Live Nation to hold the companies accountable for illegally monopolizing the ticketing industry and overcharging consumers for years. He also sued to block the merger of Nexstar, the country’s largest television station owner, and Tegna, one of its biggest competitors. The lawsuit alleges that the merger would raise prices, weaken local news, and put too much control in the hands of one company. He also reached a settlement with Mylan, the exclusive U.S. marketer and distributor of EpiPen Auto-Injectors, to recover money that North Carolinians overpaid on life-saving medications after the company used anti-competitive tactics to artificially inflate prices. As a result of that settlement, the State Health Plan and North Carolina Medicaid will each receive $4.2 million.

Attorney General Jackson is joined in reaching this settlement by the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, U.S. Virgin Islands, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and Puerto Rico.

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