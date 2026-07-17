Annual Purple Heart ceremony set for Aug. 7

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For the third consecutive year, the North Central Washington community will gather on National Purple Heart Day to honor local Purple Heart recipients throughout the region.

The Regional Purple Heart Recognition Event, a ceremony honoring the courage, sacrifice and service of military members wounded or killed in combat, is 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 7 at the Wenatchee Convention Center. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the public is invited to attend.

In addition, a separate recognition event will be held in Manson, the region’s newest Purple Heart Community. The event will be at noon on Aug. 7 at Tapped Out Sports Bar, 222 E. Wapato Way. The public is also invited to attend.

"It’s inspiring to watch our community embrace this event every year. We had to move it to the convention center this year because of the outpouring of support,” said Amber Murillo-Vera, Chelan County Community Services manager. "Purple Heart recognition events serve as a meaningful opportunity for our communities to come together in gratitude and respect for those who have sacrificed so much in service to our country. We are also watching our veterans’ stories inspire future generations.”

Since 2024, communities throughout the region have demonstrated their commitment to honoring Purple Heart recipients by formally proclaiming themselves Purple Heart Communities. The Purple Heart is the nation's oldest military decoration still awarded to service members.

Chelan County, Douglas County and the cities of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee were the first to become Purple Heart Communities. Last year, the cities of Chelan and Waterville joined the effort. The American Legion and the Manson Community Council this year installed its first Purple Heart Community sign on the Tapped Out.

The annual regional event recognizes local Purple Heart recipients by inducting them into the Chelan County Hall of Honor. Several veterans are expected to be newly inducted this year. The Hall of Honor is a perpetual plaque displayed at the Chelan County Veterans Service Office.



Last Updated: 07/17/2026 09:34 AM

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Archive Disclaimer The information contained on this site is provided as a courtesy of the Chelan County. Where it exists, the "Index.txt" will contain a brief explanation of files contained in this folder Chelan County makes every effort to ensure the accuracy of the information provided on its web site. However, due to the possibility of transmission errors, HTML browser capabilities, changes made since the last update to the site, etc., neither Chelan County, nor any agency, officer or employee of Chelan County warrants the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of any information published by this system and shall not be held liable for any losses caused by reliance on the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of such information. Portions of such information may be incorrect or not current. Any person or entity that relies on any information obtained from this system does so at his or her own risk. PLEASE NOTE: FTP browsing is no longer supported on the latest browsers, please refer below to acccess our FTP content. Popular Browsers Supported Microsoft Edge NO Google Chrome NO Safari NO Internet Explorer 11 YES Mozilla Firefox YES Opera YES By clicking continue, you confirm that you have read, understood and agreed to this disclaimer. Continue

GIS Disclaimer The information contained on this site is provided as a courtesy of the Chelan County. Where it exists, the "Index.txt" will contain a brief explanation of files contained in this folder Chelan County makes every effort to ensure the accuracy of the information provided on its web site. However, due to the possibility of transmission errors, HTML browser capabilities, changes made since the last update to the site, etc., neither Chelan County, nor any agency, officer or employee of Chelan County warrants the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of any information published by this system and shall not be held liable for any losses caused by reliance on the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of such information. Portions of such information may be incorrect or not current. Any person or entity that relies on any information obtained from this system does so at his or her own risk. PLEASE NOTE: FTP browsing is no longer supported on the latest browsers, please refer below to acccess our FTP content. Popular Browsers Supported Microsoft Edge NO Google Chrome NO Safari NO Internet Explorer 11 YES Mozilla Firefox YES Opera YES By clicking continue, you confirm that you have read, understood and agreed to this disclaimer. Continue

GIS Disclaimer The information contained on this site is provided as a courtesy of the Chelan County. Where it exists, the "Index.txt" will contain a brief explanation of files contained in this folder Chelan County makes every effort to ensure the accuracy of the information provided on its web site. However, due to the possibility of transmission errors, HTML browser capabilities, changes made since the last update to the site, etc., neither Chelan County, nor any agency, officer or employee of Chelan County warrants the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of any information published by this system and shall not be held liable for any losses caused by reliance on the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of such information. Portions of such information may be incorrect or not current. Any person or entity that relies on any information obtained from this system does so at his or her own risk. By clicking continue, you confirm that you have read, understood and agreed to this disclaimer. Continue

GIS Disclaimer The information contained on this site is provided as a courtesy of the Chelan County. Where it exists, the "Index.txt" will contain a brief explanation of files contained in this folder Chelan County makes every effort to ensure the accuracy of the information provided on its web site. However, due to the possibility of transmission errors, HTML browser capabilities, changes made since the last update to the site, etc., neither Chelan County, nor any agency, officer or employee of Chelan County warrants the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of any information published by this system and shall not be held liable for any losses caused by reliance on the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of such information. Portions of such information may be incorrect or not current. Any person or entity that relies on any information obtained from this system does so at his or her own risk. By clicking continue, you confirm that you have read, understood and agreed to this disclaimer. Continue