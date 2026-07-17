Relief Centers to Open Friday, July 17th
Westminster, MD (Friday, July 17, 2026) – Due to the hazardous air quality, Carroll County Department of Citizen Services and the Carroll County Public Library will activate relief centers around the county. Relief centers will run during regular business hours on Friday, July 17th.
Residents who are vulnerable to hazardous air quality and do not have adequate shelter are encouraged to find relief between the hours of 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM in the following locations:
- Citizen Services Office Building, 10 Distillery Drive, Westminster
- Mount Airy Senior and Community Center, 703 Ridge Avenue, Mount Airy
- North Carroll Senior and Community Center, 2328 Hanover Pike, Hampstead
- South Carroll Senior and Community Center, 5928 Mineral Hill Road, Eldersburg
- Taneytown Senior and Community Center, 220 Roberts Mill Road, Taneytown
- Westminster Senior and Community Center, 125 Stoner Ave., Westminster
Residents can also find relief at any branch of the Carroll County Public Library during regular business hours, 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM on Friday, July 17, 2026.
- Eldersburg Branch, 6400 Hemlock Drive, Eldersburg
- Finksburg Branch, 2265 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg
- Airy Branch, 705 Ridge Avenue, Mt. Airy
- North Carroll Branch, 2255 Hanover Pike, Hampstead
- Taneytown Branch, 10 Grand Drive, Taneytown
- Westminster Branch, 50 East Main Street, Westminster
Additionally, the following community organizations will be operating relief centers:
- Human Services Programs Adult Only Shelter, located at 127 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD, 21157, will be operating a relief center from 10:30 AM until 7:00 p.m. Please call (410) 386-6679 for more information.
Carroll County Emergency Management encourages residents to follow the Maryland Department of Health’s Air Quality Action Guide, which includes information on preventing adverse effects of polluted air.
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