Public Hearing Scheduled for Carroll County and Municipalities Water Resources Element

Westminster, MD, Thursday, July 9, 2026 – Carroll County’s Department of Planning & Land Management (PLM) and municipalities collaboratively developed and updated one unified Water Resources Element (WRE) of the Master Plan. This comprehensive plan element is intended to satisfy the requirements of MD Code, §3-106 Land Use, Water Resources Element.

The proposed plan element was approved by each of the county’s nine planning commissions. The plan element was forwarded to each elected body with a recommendation for adoption. The Carroll County Planning and Zoning Commission approved the plan element on April 21, 2026.

Aligned with MD Code, Land Use, §3-204, the Board of County Commissioners (Board) and each of the county’s Town/City Councils will hold a public hearing before adopting the plan element.

A public hearing before the Board is scheduled for Thursday, July 16, 2026, starting no sooner than 9 AM in Room 311 at the county office building, 225 N. Center St. in Westminster. Check each individual municipality’s website for specific public hearing dates for the municipal Councils.

The plan element may be reviewed at the Water Resources Element webpage.

For questions about the public hearing and how to submit comments, please contact Tim Burke, County Attorney, at tburke@carrollcountymd.gov. For questions about the proposed plan document, please contact Brenda Dinne, Special Projects Coordinator for the Department of Planning and Land Management, at bdinne@carrollcountymd.gov.