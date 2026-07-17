Amendment to New Shoreham General Ordinances Chapter 9 Marine Activities, Areas and Structures; Ar

Amendment to New Shoreham General Ordinances

Chapter 9 Marine Activities, Areas and Structures; Article IV Fishing; Division 2 Shellfishing; Sections 137, 140 through 142

2026-15

It is ordained by the New Shoreham Town Council:

DIVISION 2 SHELLFISHING

§ 9-137. Definitions. [Rev. Ords. 1989, § 9-136; Ord. of2-16-2000, § 9-136; Ord. of3-7-2011,

§ 9-136]

The following words, terms and phrases, when used in this division, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in this section, except where the context clearly indicates a different meaning:

NONCOMMERCIAL SHELLFISH LICENSE — A license duly issued by the town authorizing an individual to harvest or take shellfish from the Great Salt Pond. Shellfish taken under this license cannot be offered for sale or trade. Noncommercial shellfish licenses include taxpayer and/ or resident, seasonal (summer), Manissean Tribal and golden licenses.

§ 9-140. Issuance of shellfish licenses; license categories; fee; term. [Rev. Ords. 1989,

§ 9-140; Ord. of6-18-1997, § 9-140; Ord. of2-16-2000, § 9-140; Ord. of6-20-2005; Ord. of3-7-2011, § 9-140; Amd. of 6-4-2012; Ord. No. 2013-05, May 15, 2013, § 9-140]

The shellfish commission, the town clerk, the harbors dept., N.S.P.D. and such other persons as may be designated by the town council are empowered and authorized to issue shellfish licenses, as follows: Classes of Licenses: Commercial license. An applicant for a commercial shellfish license, or a renewal thereof, shall have maintained a principal residence within the town continuously for no less than 12 consecutive months prior to the date of application or renewal. The annual fee for this license is on file in the town clerk's office. Applicants must hold a valid state commercial shellfish license with an appropriate shellfish endorsement, or multipurpose commercial license. Applications shall be made to the shellfish commission, who will then recommend action to the town council together with proof of residence. The maximum number of Block Island commercial shellfish licenses to be sold in a given year (January 1 through December 31) shall not exceed 20 and no more than one Block Island nonresidential commercial shellfish license shall be issued. All said licenses are nontransferable. Commercial licenses shall be for a period of one year, January 1 through December 31. Any existing license not renewed by the town council prior to January 1 of each year, and not issued by the town clerk in exchange for receipt of the required fee prior to February 1 of each year shall be forfeited.

Taxpayer and/or resident license. An applicant for a taxpayer and/or resident shellfish license, or renewal thereof, shall be a person who is a real estate taxpayer and/or resident. Taxpayer and/or resident licenses shall be for a period of one year; May 16 through May 15 of each year. The fee for this license is on file in the town clerk's office. Shellfish taken under this license cannot be offered for sale or trade. Manissean Tribal. Any member of the Manissean Tribe may obtain a Manissean Tribal shellfish license with a valid tribal identification card. The license must be renewed annually and the fee for this license shall be waived. Shellfish taken under this license cannot be offered for sale or trade.

[Renumber sections iii Seasonal (summer) License through viii Golden commercial license]

Combined total licenses not to exceed cap; exception. The combined total sale of the weekly, monthly, seasonal and off-season (this does not apply to taxpayer, resident and/or Manissean Tribal licenses) shellfish licenses shall not exceed the cap set forth by the town council. The cap is based on the recommendation of the shellfish commission. The cap will be kept on file in the harbormaster's office.

§ 9-141. Form of shellfish license; exhibition; conditions. [Rev. Ords. 1989, § 9-141; Ord. of2-16-2000, § 9-141; Ord. of3-7-2011, § 9-141]

A license is required at age 14. Photo ID or tribal identification is required at age 16 or older when applying for and accepting a shellfish license. The licenses shall be in such form and style as the town council may prescribe. It shall be kept on the person of the licensee at all times as the licensee shall be engaged in shellfishing, transporting shellfish or any activity concerned therewith. It shall be exhibited upon request to any officer of the town. No person shall dig, catch or take any shellfish from the areas of the Great Salt Pond except during the hours between sunrise and sunset.

§ 9-142. Quantities and restrictions. [Rev. Ords. 1989, § 9-142; Ord. of3-3-1992; Ord. of9-16-1992; Ord. of5-15-1996; Ord. of2-16-2000, § 9-142; Ord. of2-2-2005, § 9-142; Ord.

of3-7-2011, § 9-142]

Soft-shell clams, quahogs, sea clams, and mussels. The following are the daily possession limits for each category as long as the waters are certified by the state department of environmental management for the direct harvest of shellfish: Off-Season: From sunrise of the second Tuesday in October through sunrise of the Saturday preceding Memorial Day:

Quantity Limits Commercial Taxpayer/Resident/Manissean Tribal Off-Season Soft-shell clams None None None Quahogs 4 bushels 8 quarts 8 quarts Sea clams (skimmers) 4 bushels 8 quarts 8 quarts Mussels 8 quarts 8 quarts 8 quarts

Season: From sunrise of the Saturday preceding Memorial Day through sunrise of the second Tuesday in October the following are the quantity limits for each license category, but under no circumstances can any person take more than two bushels of shellfish in any one day of the season.

Quantity Limits Commercial Taxpayer/ Resident/Manissean Tribal Seasonal Soft-shell clams None None None Quahogs 2 bushels 4 quarts 4 quarts Sea clams (skimmers) 2 bushels 4 quarts 4 quarts Mussels 4 quarts 4 quarts 4 quarts

Scallops and Oysters. The following are the daily possession limits for each category as long as the waters are certified by the state department of environmental management for the direct harvest of shellfish: Off-Season: No person shall take and/or possess any oysters and scallops from sunrise on May 16 through sunset on September 14 (for oysters) and from sunrise on January 1 through sunset on the first Friday in November (for scallops), except as allowed by the town/CRMC in permit sites in open waters.

Quantity Limits Commercial Taxpayer/Resident/Manissean Tribal Off-Season Oysters (off-season) None None None Scallops (off-season) None None None

Season: From sunrise on September 15 through sunset on May 15 (for oysters) and from sunrise on the first Saturday in November through sunset on December 31 (for scallops), the following are the quantity limits for each license category:

Quantity Limits Commercial Taxpayer/ Resident/Manissean Tribal Seasonal Oysters (in season) 8 quarts 8 quarts None Scallops (in season) None 8 quarts None

Posted: June 18, 2026

Hearing: July 15, 2026

Adopted: July 15, 2026

Effective: July 22, 2026

Posted: July 17 – July 27, 2026

Attest: Millicent M. Highet, MMC, Town Clerk