Route 14 North End Branch bridge project in Mathews County complete

FREDERICKSBURG – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and its contractor have completed a major rehabilitation project on the Route 14 bridge over North End Branch in Mathews County.

Travelers can now use both travel lanes on Route 14 to cross North End Branch. The temporary traffic signals, 35 mph work zone speed limit and vehicle width restriction have all been removed.

The previous speed limit of 55 mph is now posted.

All vehicles of legal weights and widths can now travel the improved structure over North End Branch.

Construction began in April 2025 to improve the 76-year-old bridge, which is located on Route 14 between Plantation Road and Bookers Lane.

The $5.6 million project replaced the bridge superstructure, which includes the bridge deck and travel surface, girders and rails. The purpose of the project was to improve the crossing and extend the life of the structure.

The project was funded through Virginia’s State of Good Repair and its contractor was Abernathy Construction of Glen Allen.