Bristol District weekly traffic alert: July 20- 26, 2026

BRISTOL — In an effort to keep motorists informed, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) provides weekly information about highway construction and maintenance projects in southwestern Virginia. When traveling through highway work zones, use caution and be alert to changes in traffic patterns and slow-moving or stopped traffic.

To help motorists take the guesswork out of travel plans, call VDOT’s 511 or visit https://511.vdot.virginia.gov for real-time traffic information.

Entries with (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions from last week’s report.

Interstate projects

(UPDATE) Interstate 81 – Exit 50 and mile marker 52 bridge rehabilitations (Smyth County)

A project that includes bridge rehabilitation work on six bridges north and southbound at exit 50 and mile marker 52 in Smyth County is underway. Be alert to construction crews in the area. Nighttime lane closures will be in place for the duration of the project. Also, Be alert to flaggers and/or lane closures on Kiawana Road and Nick’s Creek Road. Pay attention to signs and message boards. (Completion: November 2027)

Interstate 81 – Exit 45 deceleration lane extension (Smyth County)

A project to extend the deceleration lane at exit 45 northbound in the Marion area of Smyth County is underway. The project includes replacing the northbound I-81 bridge over Matson Drive. Be alert to periodic nighttime lane closures and shifted traffic over Matson Drive. (Completion: December 2027)

Interstate 81 – Bridge rehabilitation at mile marker 68 (Wythe County)

Due to a bridge rehabilitation project on I-81 north and southbound over Reed Creek at mile marker 68 in Wythe County, be alert to periodic extended lane closures and a width restriction of 14 feet. Pay attention to signs and message boards. (Completion: September 2027)

Interstate 81 – Roadway improvements (Wythe County)

A project is underway to construct an auxiliary lane southbound between exits 73 and 72. Be alert to periodic lane closures in this area. (Completion: Fall 2026)

Interstate 81/77 interchange at Wytheville

Due to improvements on I-81 and I-77 at the interchange at Wytheville, pay close attention to signs and message boards. Be alert to possible lane restrictions and traffic shifts. (Completion: Summer 2027)

(UPDATE) Interstates 81 and 77 maintenance activities

Be alert to the following lane closures due to interstate maintenance activities:

Interstate 81

Nighttime paving operations southbound between mile marker 56 and Exit 54 in Smyth County.

A superload is traveling northbound from Bristol to the West Virginia state line the week of July 20.

Interstate 77

Nighttime tunnel maintenance northbound at Big Walker Mountain Tunnel in Bland County. All wide loads over 12 feet must stop before entering the tunnel.

Nighttime paving operations northbound between mile markers 55.9 and 59 in Bland County.

Primary highways and high-traffic secondary roads

Buchanan County

Route 460/121 Poplar Creek Phase B

Be alert to a new traffic pattern on Route 460 at Grundy due to the construction of Route 460/121 Poplar Creek Phase B. The switch is approximately 1.1 miles west of the Route 460/Route 83 (Riverside Drive/Edgewater Drive) intersection in Grundy. Motorists should be alert to flaggers in the area. (Completion: Late 2027)

Dickenson County

Route 83 roundabout at Route 637

Construction continues for a roundabout and a new park-and-ride lot at the intersection of Route 83 and Route 637 in Dickenson County. Be alert to lane shifts and closures. Pay attention to flaggers, signs, and message boards in the area. (Completion: October 2026)

Russell County

Route 19 safety improvements

Safety improvements are underway on Route 19 northbound in the Rosedale area of Russell County. Lane closures will be in place starting 0.8 miles west of Route 80. The right lane is restricted to a width of 11 feet. Watch for signs and message boards. (Completion: November 2026)

Scott County

(NEW) Route 23 road improvements

Work is underway for road improvements on Route 23 between the east connection of Route 23 Business and the West Connection of Route 23 Business in the Gate City area of Scott County. Be alert to temporary lane closures. Pay attention to signs and message boards. (Completion: December 2026)

Smyth County

Route 11 roundabout at Adwolfe Road

A roundabout project located on Route 11 at Adwolfe Road in Smyth County is underway. Be alert to construction crews mobilizing in the area. (Completion: July 2027)

Tazewell County

(NEW) Route 460 intersection improvements – Richlands

Intersection improvement work will take place on Route 460 at the Clinch Valley Medical Center intersection in Richlands. The work will take place on Tuesday (July 21). Be alert to lane closures and pay attention to signs and message boards.

Second Street/Front Street Intersection Improvement – Richlands

Work is underway on a realignment project on 2nd Street and Front Street in the town of Richlands, modifying the raised median/island at the intersection of 2nd Street and Front Street and adding a raised median along Front Street to allow right turn movements from Kents Ridge Road. A detour is anticipated in mid-to-late September. When the detour is in place, motorists traveling on Kents Ridge Road and Front Street will use 2nd Street and Floyd Avenue to access Front Street. Pay attention to signs, message boards and construction crews in the area. (Completion: November 2026)



(UPDATE) Route 19/460 drainage structure repairs at Corsica Drive

Due to drainage structure repairs on Route 19/460 at Corsica Drive in Tazewell County, a lane closure will be in place through July 31. Be alert to signs and message boards in the area.

Route 19/460 and Route 610 intersection improvements

An intersection improvement project is underway on Route 19/460, from the intersection of Route 19 with Route 460 at Adair Drive, to the intersection of Route 19/460 with Route 610 in the Claypool Hill area of Tazewell County. Anticipate shoulder and lane closures in the area. (Completion: December 2026)

Washington County

Route 19 safety improvements

Safety and traffic flow improvements are underway on Route 19 in Washington County. Work includes the closure of Everett Hagy Road at Route 19 near Black Hollow Road and the construction of a cul-de-sac on Everett Hagy Road. Turn lane and median improvements are also included in the project. Motorists should be alert to lane shifts on Route 19 during this project. Use caution and slow down when traveling through the area. (Completion: June 2027)

Thompson Drive/Stanley Street roundabout

A roundabout project at the intersection of Thompson Drive and Stanley Street in the Abingdon area of Washington County is underway. Be alert to construction crews in the area. (Completion: September 2027)

Wise County

(NEW) Alternate Route 58 intersection improvements - Norton

Intersection improvement work is beginning on Alternate Route 58 at the intersection of Trent Street in Norton. The work will take place Wednesday (July 22). Be alert to signs and message boards in the area.

Route 58 bridge replacement over Norfolk Southern railroad

The bridge replacement on Route 58 over Norfolk Southern railroad in Wise County is beginning. Be alert to construction crews mobilizing in the area. The work will take place just west of Route 651 (Bull Hill Road). Pay attention to signs and message boards. (December 2028)

Wythe County

Monroe Street/Route 11 realignment

Work is underway on a realignment project on West Monroe Street and Route 11 in Wytheville. Motorists will need to detour using North 10th Street, West Main Street, and North 12th Street. Pay attention to signs and message boards in the area. (Completion: December 2026)

Progress Park Connector/I-77 Exit 41

Construction of a new 2.3-mile connector road between Nye Road and E. Lee Trinkle Road is underway, providing a direct connection to Wytheville’s Progress Park industrial site. A 0.3-mile stretch of Lover's Lane is closed and will remain closed for the duration of the project. The closed section of Lover's Lane is located 1.6 miles from Nye Road and 0.5 miles from Pepper's Ferry Road. Construction is also ongoing at the I-77 interchange at exit 41, which includes improvements to the northbound lanes and northbound I-77 off-ramp, Nye Road, and Peppers Ferry Road. Be alert to traffic shifts for Peppers Ferry Road and the new Exit 41 northbound on-ramp. Pay close attention to construction vehicles, work zone signs, and workers in the area. (Completion: November 2027)

Route 671 (Crigger Road) bridge

Route 671 (Crigger Road) bridge in Wythe County has been closed due to safety concerns following an inspection. Motorists will use Route 612 (Dry Road) and Route 749 (Cedar Springs Road) to detour approximately eight miles. The replacement of the bridge is scheduled to begin in August 2026. (Completion: March 2027)



About the district

The Bristol District encompasses more than 7,400 miles of roadway across 12 counties—Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson, Grayson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise, and Wythe—and the cities of Bristol and Norton.

For more information, visit VDOT’s website at vdot.virginia.gov. View traffic information at 511.vdot.virginia.gov. Contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).