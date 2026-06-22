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Pestorius Selected as Marine Education Specialist

Elle Pestorius was recently selected as the Consortium’s Marine Education specialist, providing support for marine science- and STEM-education efforts, such as the From Seeds to Shoreline® program, marine debris outreach, and educator professional development.

Pestorius, formerly the Consortium’s Education and Outreach Program graduate assistant for the past year, earned a M.S. in marine biology from the College of Charleston (CofC), where she also served as a teaching assistant for introductory biology, fish biology, and oceanography undergraduate courses. While working on a B.S. in marine biology with a minor in environmental and sustainability studies from CofC, she completed a Research Experiences for Undergraduates program, studying the ecophysiology of macroalgal species in Charleston, S.C.

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Pestorius Selected as Marine Education Specialist

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