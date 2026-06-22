Pestorius Selected as Marine Education Specialist
Elle Pestorius was recently selected as the Consortium’s Marine Education specialist, providing support for marine science- and STEM-education efforts, such as the From Seeds to Shoreline® program, marine debris outreach, and educator professional development.
Pestorius, formerly the Consortium’s Education and Outreach Program graduate assistant for the past year, earned a M.S. in marine biology from the College of Charleston (CofC), where she also served as a teaching assistant for introductory biology, fish biology, and oceanography undergraduate courses. While working on a B.S. in marine biology with a minor in environmental and sustainability studies from CofC, she completed a Research Experiences for Undergraduates program, studying the ecophysiology of macroalgal species in Charleston, S.C.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.