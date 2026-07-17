Đurić: Serbia Joins NASA's Artemis Programme

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Marko Đurić signed an agreement at NASA Headquarters in Washington under which Serbia acceded to the Artemis programme, describing the step as an important milestone for a country that is building its future on knowledge, innovation and international cooperation.

Minister Đurić stated that Serbia's accession to the Artemis programme reflects the country's commitment to upholding international law, advancing scientific progress and fostering international cooperation in the exploration of outer space. He emphasised that the greatest scientific achievements are realised when knowledge and resources are brought together rather than when countries act individually.

He particularly underscored the significance of the fact that the Artemis Accords are founded on the 1967 Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space, including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies, as well as on the broader framework of international space law that has guided the peaceful exploration of outer space for decades.

The Minister further noted that, although Serbia is not a spacefaring nation, it occupies an important place in the history of space exploration, recalling the contribution of the "Serbian Seven"—scientists and engineers of Serbian origin whose expertise played a role in the Apollo programme, one of humanity's greatest achievements.

Đurić also recalled meeting David Vujić, the last surviving member of the "Serbian Seven", during his previous tenure as Serbia's Ambassador to the United States.

He stressed that Serbia continues to invest in science, technology and innovation, adding that participation in the Artemis programme will create new opportunities for cooperation between Serbian research institutions, universities, companies and young researchers and their international partners.

Minister Đurić assessed that, by joining the Artemis programme, Serbia had become part of the community of nations committed to the transparent, responsible and peaceful exploration of outer space, and expressed his gratitude to the United States and NASA for their partnership.

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans, International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Wesley Brooks emphasised that Serbia's accession to the programme represents a significant milestone in bilateral relations.

Brooks noted that cooperation in space is an area that brings countries together through shared objectives, innovation and the responsible use of outer space. He added that, through this step, Serbia continues the legacy of Serbian scientists who contributed to the U.S. space programme and becomes part of the broader international community working on future space exploration.

The signing ceremony was attended by Serbia's Ambassador to Washington Dragan Šutanovac, Marija Gnjatović of the Ministry of Science, Technological Development and Innovation, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Wesley Brooks, and NASA Deputy Administrator Matt Anderson.