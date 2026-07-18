Đurić and Rubio Launch a New Era of Strategic Partnership Between Serbia and the United States

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Marko Đurić and United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio opened the first round of the Serbia–United States Strategic Dialogue, marking the beginning of a new chapter in bilateral relations and establishing an institutional framework for further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

In his opening remarks, Minister Đurić described the establishment of the Strategic Dialogue as a historic milestone in Serbian-American relations and a step that restores bilateral relations—after 145 years of diplomatic ties—to the level befitting two nations that stood as allies in both World Wars.

“History has brought us together, and the future calls upon us to make this partnership even stronger. Today, we are not merely launching a new format of political dialogue—we are opening a new chapter in relations between the Republic of Serbia and the United States of America,” the Minister stated.

Đurić expressed his particular gratitude to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the leadership of the U.S. Department of State for what he described as their vision and political will to recognize Serbia not only as a strategic partner but also as a reliable ally.

He underscored the particular significance of the fact that the inaugural round of the Strategic Dialogue is taking place during the administration of President Donald Trump, at a time when Serbia and the United States share similar perspectives on a number of key international issues, including the importance of state sovereignty, economic development, and energy security.

The Minister emphasized that the Strategic Dialogue will provide a regular, continuous, and structured mechanism for communication at the highest level, while also serving as a platform for deepening cooperation in the fields of foreign policy, security, energy, trade, investment, science, education, innovation, and advanced technologies.

He further highlighted that the very first round of the Strategic Dialogue has already produced tangible results, including the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Energy Infrastructure and Regional Energy Security, a Memorandum of Understanding on the Fulbright Academic Exchange Program, as well as the Republic of Serbia's accession to the Artemis Accords, making Serbia part of the global initiative for the peaceful exploration of outer space and the development of cutting-edge technologies.

“The most successful partnerships are not built through a single meeting, but through trust, consistency, and the ability to achieve tangible results together. The Strategic Dialogue is a historic step toward consolidating our strategic partnership and represents a cornerstone of the modern bilateral relationship between the Republic of Serbia and the United States of America,” Minister Đurić concluded.