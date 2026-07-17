Đurić from NASA Headquarters: Serbia and the United States Cooperating in the Field of Cutting-Edge Technologies технологија

Speaking from NASA Headquarters in Washington, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Marko Đurić described the day as a historic milestone for Serbian science.

“By acceding to the Artemis programme, we have opened the door wide for our institutes, scientists and industry to participate in the space programme. The agreement we concluded at the outset of the Strategic Dialogue between Serbia and the United States is, in fact, our entry ticket to cooperation with NASA,” Đurić said.

He noted that, together with his colleague Marija Gnjatović from the Ministry of Science, Technological Development and Innovation and other members of the delegation, discussions focused on establishing links between Serbian research institutes and companies and various NASA departments.

“It is truly a source of pride to be a Serb here and to hear about David Vujić, Mike Vucelich and other Serbs who contributed to the Apollo programme decades ago, helping humanity reach the Moon. I see no reason why we should not dream that, in the years ahead, a Serb could become an astronaut and contribute to the further development of the space programme,” Đurić said.

The Serbian Foreign Minister stressed that this represents a highly significant step, both symbolically and substantively, demonstrating that Serbia and the United States are now cooperating in the field of the most sophisticated technologies, particularly through scientific collaboration.

“This is also an important political signal. Today, one of the Assistant Secretaries of State told us that tomorrow will bring a quantum leap in relations between Serbia and the United States. We are therefore truly proud and delighted,” Minister Marko Đurić concluded.