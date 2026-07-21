InstantGMP™ launches Agentic AI Capabilities to turn Quality Data Assembly into instant, Query-Ready insight

New AI lets manufacturers query deviations, CAPAs, batch status, and inspection readiness across the entire InstantGMP platform in seconds.

"Regulators expect AI to function as a productivity tool inside a human-controlled quality system, not as a replacement for one," added Angelo Nardone, Chief Technology Officer.” — Angelo Nardone

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InstantGMP™ launches Agentic AI Capabilities to turn Quality Data Assembly into instant, Query-Ready insightNew AI-driven functionality lets manufacturers query deviations, CAPAs, batch status, and inspection readiness across the entire InstantGMP platform in seconds, without leaving validated workflowsCARY, N.C. July, 2026 – InstantGMP™, a leading provider of cloud-based manufacturing, inventory, quality, and lab management software, has announced the availability of agentic AI capabilities within its Global Manufacturing Platform. Built on the InstantGMP™ MCP Server, the new functionality allows quality and production teams to ask natural-language questions and receive synthesized, cross-module answers pulled directly from their own validated GMP records, turning work that once took hours or days into a task that takes minutes.From Answering Questions to Doing the WorkMost AI tools built for GMP software function as a smarter search bar: ask a question, get an answer. InstantGMP's agentic AI goes further. It executes a sequence of steps on the user's behalf, pulling from multiple modules, applying logic, and returning a structured result, rather than a list of records that still must be exported, sorted, and interpreted by hand. A quality manager can ask, "Show me all deviations from the last 12 months grouped by product, equipment, operator, material, and root cause," and receive a full structured analysis instantly. A production lead can ask for an interactive chart of every batch produced by month, product, or status, generated on demand from live data.Where the Time Savings Show UpThese new capabilities are aimed squarely at the manual, repetitive analysis work that consumes the most time in a quality department, including:• Deviation and CAPA trend analysis, replacing manual report pulls and spreadsheet pivot tables with an instant, multi-dimensional breakdown.• Inspection readiness summaries, compiling open deviations with age and status, CAPAs past their target date, batch records sitting in QA review longer than 30 days, and personnel with overdue training, all in a single query.• Batch status reviews, identifying exactly which batches are under QA review, how long they've been open, and which specific approval step is holding them up, without a status meeting."Our quality teams were spending days assembling data before they could even start analyzing it," said Dr. Richard Soltero, President of InstantGMP. "Agentic AI doesn't replace the Quality professional's judgment. It replaces the data assembly work that was taking up their time, so they can spend it on the decisions only they can make."Built to Stay Inside the Validated SystemInstantGMP designed the new capabilities to operate as a query layer on top of a facility's existing validated data, not as a separate model or a new entry point into the system. The AI reads from Electronic Batch Records, the QMS , Inventory, and Document Management. It doesn't create or approve records; it only reveals what's already there. Every record it reads was entered and approved through the customer's existing electronic signatures, audit trails, and approval workflows. If the AI flags an insight, the quality team can trace it straight back to the exact records behind it."Regulators expect AI to function as a productivity tool inside a human-controlled quality system, not as a replacement for one," added Angelo Nardone, Chief Technology Officer. "The AI brings the insight forward, the quality team still makes the call.Available Now Across the PlatformAgentic AI capabilities are available to InstantGMP™ PRO customers and operate across Electronic Batch Records, Inventory, Quality Management, and Document Management simultaneously, giving manufacturers a single point of query across the modules that matter most during audits, investigations, and day-to-day operations.To see the new agentic AI capabilities in action, manufacturers can contact InstantGMP to schedule a demo.About InstantGMP™, Inc.Founded by pharmaceutical industry veteran Dr. Richard Soltero, InstantGMP, Inc., offers affordable all-in-one manufacturing, inventory, and quality software. The company develops cloud-based electronic batch record software and standard operating procedures specific to industries that are required to follow FDA manufacturing regulations and Good Manufacturing Practices ("GMP").As a manufacturing software company, InstantGMP™ pioneered accessible, easy-to-use electronic batch record software for products manufactured using GMPs. The Company's updated software simplifies the documentation and approval procedures for quality processes that keep all quality documentation organized in electronic format while providing for quality checks and workflow processes to make compliance with FDA requirements easy.

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