InstantGMP Launches iQMS to Deliver Affordable Quality Management Software for Non-Regulated Industries

“iQMS shows our commitment to making quality management easier for organizations that want to move beyond paper and spreadsheets.” — Dr. Richard Soltero

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InstantGMP™, a leading provider of manufacturing and quality software for pharmaceutical, supplement, and biotech companies, is proud to announce the launch of iQMS , an InstantGMP company, a new subsidiary focused on delivering simplified, cost-effective electronic quality management software solutions for businesses in non-regulated and lightly regulated industries.Built from InstantGMP’s Quality Management System module, iQMS is designed for organizations that need a modern, centralized approach to managing quality processes without the complexity of a full manufacturing software suite. By offering a streamlined system with selected features tailored to operational needs, iQMS provides an accessible solution for small businesses, startups, and growing companies seeking to improve efficiency, consistency, and visibility across their operations.“iQMS shows our commitment to making quality management easier for organizations that want to move beyond paper and spreadsheets,” said Dr. Richard Soltero, President of InstantGMP. “With iQMS, companies in industries such as food and beverage, automotive, consumer goods, and other manufacturing sectors can implement electronic quality processes quickly and affordably, while building a stronger foundation for growth.”iQMS is particularly well-suited for companies that do not require the full functionality of InstantGMP’s manufacturing platform, such as electronic batch records or inventory management, but still need a reliable system for handling core quality activities. The platform centralizes critical processes such as document control, training, audits, corrective and preventive actions (CAPA), and issue tracking into one easy-to-use solution.By consolidating quality-related tasks in a single platform, iQMS helps organizations reduce administrative burden, improve collaboration across departments, and gain faster access to important operational data. Automated workflows for approvals, reviews, audits, and corrective actions allow teams to spend less time on manual processes and more time driving performance improvements.The system also strengthens traceability and visibility across the supply chain. For food and beverage companies and other manufacturers, this can mean better batch and ingredient tracking, stronger supplier accountability, faster identification of quality issues, and reduced recall risk. In addition, built-in dashboards and KPI monitoring support more informed, data-driven decision-making by helping organizations track trends such as defect rates, downtime, and supplier performance.Another major advantage of iQMS is its role in standardizing processes and supporting continuous improvement. With a centralized digital system, companies can maintain more consistent product quality, streamline employee onboarding and training, and create a more proactive approach to addressing quality concerns before they escalate.Although iQMS is designed for organizations outside heavily regulated industries, it also helps position companies for future growth. By adopting a quality system aligned with best practices, businesses can improve audit readiness and prepare more easily for certifications or evolving compliance requirements, including standards such as ISO 9001 (Quality Management System), HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points), or GFSI (Global Food Safety Initiative).Affordability, simplicity, and speed-to-launch are central to the iQMS offering. Designed with smaller organizations in mind, the platform can be implemented in as little as approximately one week after sign-up, giving businesses a faster path to digital quality management without the cost or complexity of enterprise-level systems.The launch of iQMS marks an important step in InstantGMP’s continued mission to help manufacturers improve quality, efficiency, and compliance through practical, easy-to-use software solutions. As the first major marketing initiative for the new subsidiary, this announcement introduces iQMS as a flexible solution for organizations ready to modernize their quality processes and build a stronger operational future.Schedule a demo today to see how iQMS can help your business simplify quality management, improve efficiency, and prepare for future growth.About iQMS, an InstantGMP companyiQMS, an InstantGMP company, provides affordable, easy-to-implement electronic quality management software for non-regulated and lightly regulated industries. Designed for startups, small businesses, and growing manufacturers, iQMS helps organizations centralize document control, training, audits, corrective actions, and other essential quality processes in one streamlined system. With a focus on simplicity, efficiency, and rapid implementation, iQMS enables businesses to improve consistency, reduce risk, and make smarter operational decisions.About InstantGMP™, Inc.Founded by pharmaceutical industry veteran Dr. Richard Soltero, InstantGMP, Inc., offers affordable all-in-one manufacturing, inventory, and quality software. The company develops cloud-based electronic batch record software and standard operating procedures specific to industries that are required to follow FDA manufacturing regulations and Good Manufacturing Practices (“GMP”).As a manufacturing software company, InstantGMP™ pioneered accessible, easy-to-use electronic batch record software for products manufactured using GMPs. The Company’s updated software simplifies the documentation and approval procedures for quality processes that keep all quality documentation organized in electronic format while providing for quality checks and workflow processes to make compliance with FDA requirements easy.

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