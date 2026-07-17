Artemis ABA Launches HighLevel Integration to Eliminate Manual Intake Data Entry For ABA Practices

HighLevel intake data syncs directly into Artemis ABA.

ABA providers can manage leads in HighLevel and automatically create client, insurance, and document records in Artemis ABA, eliminating duplicate data entry.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artemis ABA, the 𝐀𝐈-𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐁𝐀 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 for practice management and billing built for applied behavior analysis (ABA) providers, today announced a native integration with HighLevel, the CRM and marketing platform many ABA practices use for lead intake. The integration creates client and provider records in Artemis the moment an intake is ready, removing the manual re-entry that sits between a practice's front office and its billing system."Most ABA practices that grow on HighLevel hit the same wall. Their intake runs in one system, and their billing runs in another, and a coordinator spends half an hour per family moving data between them," said Thomas John, Founder and CEO of Artemis ABA. "𝐖𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐬𝐨 𝐩𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐤𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐥𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐦 𝐝𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐥𝐲"."HighLevel exists to help agencies and SMBs scale. That means making it easier for the specialized tools they rely on to plug directly into our platform. Artemis building this integration removes one of the biggest friction points ABA practices have told us about," said Robin Alex, Co-Founder of HighLevel.Practices continue to manage new clients and provider inquiries in HighLevel with the forms and pipelines they already use. When a lead is ready for onboarding, Artemis automatically creates the record, including demographics, insurance details, and attached documents. From there, scheduling, ABA Data Collection , and billing all run inside Artemis, behind the integration, so the practice can begin serving the family the same day.𝐈𝐧 𝐚𝐧 𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢-𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐝:➡️ Onboarding time per record cut from 25 to 40 minutes of manual entry to under two minutes.➡️ An estimated 15 to 20 administrative staff hours are reclaimed each month.➡️ Every required intake document is attached to the Artemis record automatically.The HighLevel integration is available now to Artemis ABA customers. ABA practices that use HighLevel and want ABA Practice Management Software that connects directly to it can request a demonstration at artemisaba.com.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐬 𝐀𝐁𝐀Artemis ABA is an AI-powered practice management and billing platform purpose-built for ABA therapy providers, built on Salesforce, AWS, and Anthropic. From scheduling and ABA Data Collection to billing automation, revenue cycle management, and real-time reporting, Artemis brings every operational workflow into a single cloud-based system. Available on desktop, iOS, and Android, Artemis helps providers of all sizes streamline operations, reduce claim denials, and scale. To learn more, visit artemisaba.com.

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