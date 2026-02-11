Plutus Health CEO Thomas John to Speak at BHASe Summit 2026 on Sustainable Revenue for Behavioral Health

Plutus Health announced participation in the 2026 BHASe Summit as a Platinum Sponsor. CEO Thomas John will address revenue workflows for behavioral health.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BHASe brings together senior executives, operators, investors, lenders, and advisors from across the behavioral health continuum, including mental health, substance use disorder treatment, ABA, IDD, residential, outpatient, and inpatient care. Plutus Health's presence at the summit underscores the importance of AI-driven automation and analytics in RCM shaping next-generation revenue operations.𝐀 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬As part of the conference program, 𝐓𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐬 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤 𝐨𝐧 𝐡𝐨𝐰 𝐛𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐟𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬 that remain stable as operations grow. His session focuses on moving beyond reactive billing models toward disciplined, repeatable systems supported by AI-enabled insights, predictive analytics, and workflow automation that improve predictability and long-term value.“Sustainable growth in behavioral health depends on revenue operations that can withstand scale and complexity,” said Thomas John, CEO of Plutus Health. “This conversation is about combining human expertise with AI-driven intelligence to build workflows that hold — not just processes that function.”𝐏𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐭 𝐁𝐇𝐀𝐒𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔As 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐦 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬, Plutus Health at BHASe Summit 2026 will actively engage with attendees throughout the summit and provide an exclusive RCM assessment. The company’s leadership team will be on-site to connect with executives and investors around revenue integrity, operational clarity, financial sustainability, and the role of AI in reducing revenue leakage and accelerating reimbursement cycles.Designed as an executive retreat, BHASe Summit emphasizes curated networking and peer-level discussion over traditional conference formats. The summit is widely recognized as a setting where strategic alignment and long-term partnerships are formed.𝐁𝐇𝐀𝐒𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐅𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝟏𝟏–𝟏𝟑 𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐢𝐚𝐦𝐢, 𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐚.About Plutus HealthPlutus Health is an AI-powered, technology-enabled revenue cycle management partner specializing in behavioral health billing . The company combines automation, advanced analytics, and human expertise to help organizations improve cash flow, reduce revenue leakage, and scale with confidence through intelligent, data-driven revenue operations.

