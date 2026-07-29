1NCE and Pessl Instruments connect smart farms worldwide

COLOGNE, GERMANY, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ● IoT specialists 1NCE and Pessl Instruments help farmers in 80 countries to connect and manage thousands of weather stations● Smart farming solution improves water and fertilizer efficiency● Both companies provide critical components at a 99.97% service availabilityCOLOGNE, Germany & WEIZ, Austria [July 29, 2026] – 1NCE, a company offering a plug-and-play platform for creating and managing the world’s best IoT products, and Pessl Instruments, a global leader in smart agriculture, announce today the roll-out of the METOS by Pessl Instruments weather network solution powered by 1NCE. The smart farming solution provided by Pessl Instruments connects thousands of weather stations and field sensors through a single platform, providing farmers real-time data of precipitation and soil moisture, extreme weather forecasting and crop disease risk in more than 80 countries.The main challenge for the deployment of smart farming solutions is always providing good coverage in rural areas. Thanks to 1NCE’S global connectivity service available in more than 170 countries, Pessl Instruments can now offer its smart farming solution at global scale with a 99.97% service availability. This consolidates Pessl Instruments as a smart farming powerhouse, helping customers make more informed irrigation and fertilizer decisions.“Agriculture is one of the most demanding environments in IoT, remote, global, and unforgiving when data stops flowing. Our platform is built to keep Pessl Instruments’ stations online and reporting accurately anywhere in the world, turning raw sensor data into forecasts farmers can trust,” - Nicolas Martinez-Fresno, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, 1NCE“Our farmers depend on us for a clear picture of their fields, which means our weather stations have to work everywhere, all the time. With 1NCE, we know we will give them the precise insights they need to succeed.” - Gottfried Pessl, CEO & Founder, Pessl InstrumentsAbout 1NCE1NCE delivers the fundamental software and connectivity platform for customers to create and manage the world's best intelligent products across 170+ countries. Learn more at www.1NCE.com About Pessl InstrumentsFounded in 1984 in Weiz, Austria, Pessl Instruments GmbH provides smart agriculture solutions worldwide through its METOS by Pessl Instruments weather stations and FieldClimate platform.Media ContactsFor 1NCE: press@1nce.comFor Pessl Instruments: Katja Sevšek, PR & Marketing, marketing@metos.global

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