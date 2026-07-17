Integration of METOS within the OneSoil platform

Pessl Instruments South Africa (PI SA) and Environet partner to connect METOS weather intelligence with OneSoil

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pessl Instruments South Africa ( PI SA ) and Environet announce the integration of METOS weather station data into the OneSoil platform as part of a Digital Toolkit solution for farmers. The partnership brings together real-time environmental monitoring and satellite-based crop analytics, providing farmers and agronomists with a more complete understanding of field conditions and crop performance.The integration, officially showcased during NAMPO 2026, allows users to access METOS weather station data directly within the OneSoil platform. Farmers can now combine hyper-local measurements such as rainfall, air temperature, relative humidity, and solar radiation with satellite imagery, vegetation monitoring, field zoning, and agronomic analytics in a single digital workspace.The collaboration reflects a shared vision between PI SA and Environet: helping farmers move beyond isolated datasets and towards connected decision-making.“Our goal has always been to support farmers making better decisions,” says Gottfried Pessl, Founder of the project and CEO of Pessl Instruments.“Partnerships such as this one allow us to deliver even greater value by bringing together trusted technologies in a way that is simple and practical for the end user. Farmers gain a clearer understanding of what is happening in their fields and can act with greater confidence, efficiency, and precision,” he added.According to Environet, integration represents an important step towards creating a more connected digital toolkit farming ecosystem where multiple data sources, and advisory services, work together to support practical farm management decisions.“By combining real-time hyper-local weather with satellite imagery, vegetation monitoring, field zoning, soil analysis, yield mapping and agronomic insights, farmers gain a more complete picture of their fields. This integration supports smarter decisions around scouting, input applications, risk management, and understanding the factors influencing crop variability and profitability across fields,” explained Roger Blewett, Director of Environet.The partnership forms part of a broader effort by Pessl Instruments South Africa (PI SA) to build an agricultural data ecosystem across Africa. As digital agriculture adoption continues to accelerate, interoperability between platforms will play an increasingly important role in delivering value to farmers.

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