OpenDialog expands into aggregator channel with new AI partnerships

Firemelon and Aequotech deploy conversational AI to remove friction across the customer quote journey

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenDialog, the AI Agent platform built for regulated industries, has announced two new partnerships that extend its technology into aggregator user journeys for the first time.

The initial deployment targets the point in the process where insurance customers are most likely to drop out, price comparison.

Firemelon, the Belfast based insurance software provider behind the market leading Magenta platform, will add OpenDialog's AI capability across its wider platform. Magenta is used by more than 30 insurers, brands and brokers across Europe, Australia and North America, many of whom distribute travel and pet insurance through aggregator and online channels.

The partnership gives that client base access to insurance AI agents built for compliance and explainability, rather than the general purpose chatbots common elsewhere in the market.

Aequotech, the parent company behind the specialist travel insurance comparison website Medical Travel Compared, will use OpenDialog's technology to support customers through its digital quote journey.

Rather than a static form or a generic chat window, the AI provides real time, contextual guidance at each stage, surfacing the right information at the right moment and clearing the bottlenecks that typically cause customers to abandon a quote part way through, a journey where medical declarations and pre-existing condition questions make drop off especially costly.

Tommy Lloyd Managing Director at Medical Travel Compared added: “At Aequotech, we’re continually looking for ways to make travel insurance easier to understand and compare, helping customers make informed decisions and find cover that’s right for their individual needs.

Our partnership with OpenDialog represents an exciting opportunity to use AI responsibly to simplify complex insurance journeys, provide contextual guidance at the moments customers need it most, and improve understanding without adding friction to the buying experience.

We believe the future of AI in insurance is about helping customers navigate complex products with greater confidence, supporting better customer outcomes and raising the standard of digital product comparison across the market.”

Tom Blain, SVP at OpenDialog commented: "Insurers lose most customers in the aggregator journey, and have had the least control over it. Our AI Agents change that, giving Firemelon and Aequotech the same compliance and explainability in the aggregator channel that we've already built for brokers and direct sales. We are very excited to build upon this partnership and delivery exceptional outcomes for our customers”

Aggregator journeys are a particular challenge for insurers. Customers arrive price sensitive, impatient and with no relationship to the brand, so any confusion or delay tends to end in a lost quote rather than a phone call for help. OpenDialog's argument is that keeping a customer supported from first click to bound policy converts more of that traffic, without the compliance exposure of ungoverned, open ended generative AI.

About OpenDialog

OpenDialog helps insurers deploy trusted AI agents that deliver measurable business outcomes across the customer lifecycle. Purpose built for regulated industries, its platform combines advanced conversational AI with enterprise grade governance, enabling insurers to increase conversion, improve customer service and automate complex journeys with confidence. From sales and policy servicing to claims, OpenDialog's AI agents integrate with existing systems to provide secure, compliant and auditable customer interactions at scale. Trusted by insurers, brokers and technology partners, OpenDialog enables organisations to move beyond AI pilots and deploy production ready AI that delivers real commercial value.

About Aequotech (Aquatech)

Aequotech Limited is a specialist travel insurance intermediary dedicated to helping customers understand, compare and purchase travel insurance with confidence through intuitive digital journeys and innovative comparison technology.

Its portfolio includes Medical Travel Compared, one of the UK’s leading specialist comparison services for travellers with pre-existing medical conditions, alongside Compare Your Cruise Insurance and Compare Your Travel Insurance.

Working with a broad panel of insurers, Aequotech combines technology, customer insight and regulatory best practice to make travel insurance easier to understand and more accessible. The business continues to invest in innovation, including artificial intelligence and behavioural science, to simplify complex insurance journeys, improve customer outcomes and raise the standard of digital product comparison.

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