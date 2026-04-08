ICE-Tech launches Alice FNOL with OpenDialog, a 24/7 AI claims agent improving accuracy and reducing cost

A governed AI claims agent embedded in FNOL journeys, delivering controlled claims from first contact and faster resolution

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICE-Tech, a global insurance technology partner, has launched Alice FNOL, a 24/7 AI claims agent designed to transform first notification of loss (FNOL) for insurers.

Powered by OpenDialog’s conversational AI platform for regulated industries, Alice FNOL is embedded directly into FNOL journeys, capturing and validating claims in real time to reduce manual handling and improve data accuracy from the outset.

Controlled claims from first contact

FNOL is one of the highest cost, highest friction and most emotionally sensitive moments in the insurance journey.

Alice FNOL replaces traditional claims intake with intelligent, structured journeys that guide claimants step-by-step, adapting in real time to each situation.

By validating data at the point of entry, claims are prepared for downstream processing from day one, reducing rework, eliminating delays and accelerating resolution.

The result is faster, more consistent claims handling, improved operational efficiency and a better customer experience at the point of need.

Built for measurable business impact in claims automation

Alice FNOL delivers clear, predictable outcomes aligned to insurer priorities:

Operational Efficiency: Reduce manual FNOL handling and reliance on call centres

Speed & Accuracy: Capture structured, high-quality data first time, reducing rework

Customer Experience: Provide clear, guided support during a high-stress moment

Cost Reduction: Lower cost-to-serve and improve claims team utilisation

With the potential to deliver up to 50% reduction in FNOL cycle time, Alice FNOL enables insurers to accelerate claims journeys while maintaining control and consistency.

AI designed for regulated insurance

Alice FNOL is purpose-built for regulated insurance environments, where safety, compliance and control are critical.

Through ICE-Tech’s AI framework and OpenDialog’s SAFER™ methodology, the solution ensures:

Secure, governed interactions

Responses aligned to insurer rules and regulatory expectations

Reduced risk and improved consistency

Full auditability and traceability

This enables insurers to adopt AI with confidence, within clearly defined governance and compliance guardrails.

Flexible, scalable and built for adoption

Alice FNOL is designed to be easily adopted and to scale in line with business demand.

Delivered via APIs, it integrates into existing claims environments, whether within ICE-Tech or third-party platforms, without the need for upgrades or large-scale transformation programmes.

A transaction based model aligns cost directly to usage, allowing insurers to start small and scale as adoption grows, without significant upfront investment.

This approach enables insurers to focus on clearly defined, high-impact FNOL use cases from day one, delivering immediate operational improvements without the need for complex change programmes.

By starting with targeted, fixable areas of the claims journey, insurers can prove value quickly, build internal confidence and establish a foundation for broader adoption.

Built on an open, AI-enabled ecosystem

Alice FNOL is part of ICE-Tech’s AI-enabled ecosystem, supporting insurers across policy, claims and beyond.

It enables insurers to introduce new capabilities as needed, combining ICE-Tech solutions, partner technologies and their own AI within a secure, governed framework.

Powered by OpenDialog’s expertise in safe, compliant AI and delivered through ICE-Tech’s enterprise-grade platform, Alice FNOL provides the scalability and operational robustness required for real-world insurance environments.

Over time, this allows organisations to expand beyond initial FNOL deployments, connecting capabilities across the end-to-end claims journey and into wider service operations.

In practice, insurers can adopt AI quickly, expand over time and evolve their operating model, without the disruption of large transformation programmes.

Join us: Alice FNOL live showcase

ICE-Tech will host a live webinar on 21st May showcasing how AI-driven FNOL transforms claims operations in practice.

Register at https://ice-tech.com/webinar-registration/

The session will include:

A live demonstration of structured, conversational claims intake

How automated FNOL journeys reduce cost and improve data accuracy

How Alice FNOL connects into the wider claims journey, including ICE-Tech Claims

Vishal Thaper, Head of Product, ICE-Tech, said: “FNOL is one of the most critical moments in the insurance journey, operationally and emotionally. With Alice FNOL, we’re enabling insurers to capture better data from the start, reduce friction and deliver faster, more consistent claims outcomes, all within a safe and governed AI framework.”

About ICE-Tech

Proven Insurance Transformation. Powered by AI-Native SaaS.

Trusted by global insurers and specialist market innovators, ICE-Tech is an award-winning insurance platform delivering faster modernisation and measurable results.

At the core of ICE-Tech is an AI-native SaaS platform spanning policy, claims, assistance, analytics and digital, enabling an open, secure and compliant approach to intelligence across its solutions and partner ecosystem.

Built on more than 23 years of proven delivery and operating across 30+ countries, ICE-Tech supports major insurance brands across personal and speciality lines and is part of the Acturis Group.

Website: https://www.ice-tech.com/

About OpenDialog

OpenDialog is a leading AI platform for regulated industries, enabling insurers to deploy intelligent agents across sales, service and claims. Its multi-agent architecture combines conversational AI with structured decisioning, delivering measurable improvements in conversion, service efficiency and customer outcomes.

Built with governance at its core, OpenDialog’s SAFER framework ensures AI systems are secure, compliant and aligned to regulatory standards, while its insight capabilities turn every interaction into actionable performance and customer intelligence.

Website: https://www.opendialog.ai

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