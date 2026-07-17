Dane County Board Recognizes BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month

July 16, 2026

CountyBoardPress@danecounty.gov, 608-228-9053

County Board

DANE COUNTY, Wis. — On Thursday, July 16, 2026, the Dane County Board of Supervisors officially recognized July 2026 as Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) Mental Health Awareness Month. The board passed 2026 RES-079 to mark this observance and affirm its commitment to the mental health and well-being of BIPOC communities across the county.

The resolution acknowledges that BIPOC communities continue to face barriers to accessing behavioral health services as a result of longstanding inequities, stigma, and gaps in culturally responsive care. The impact of these barriers is evident locally. The 2024 Dane County Human Services Youth Assessment found that 50.1 percent of white students experiencing depression received mental health services, compared to only 28 percent of students of color.

“When people feel seen, they begin to heal. When communities feel valued, they become stronger,” said Supervisor Goodwill Obieze (District 16), who read the resolution. “Today, Dane County reaffirmed that mental health is a human right, and that every resident deserves dignity, belonging, and access to compassionate care.”

The 2026 BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month theme, "More Good Days, Together," reflects the understanding that mental well-being is strengthened through community, trusted relationships, culturally responsive care, and environments where individuals feel seen, supported, and connected.

The board recognized the work of organizations and partnerships across Dane County that are advancing community-centered approaches to mental health care, including The African Center for Community Development, The Hmong Institute, Centro Hispano of Dane County, Urban Triage, The Progress Center for Black Women, The RCC Sexual Resource Center, and Reach Dane. It also recognized the Dane County BIPOC Mental Health Coalition, which partners with community-based organizations to create affinity spaces, advise agencies, and advocate for system-level change to address mental health disparities.

“We are grateful to the County for their support in the creation of the BIPOC Mental Health Coalition,” said Fernando Cano Ospina, director of administration and inclusion at RISE Wisconsin. “As we shed light on the unique challenges faced by BIPOC communities, we would also like to recognize the advocates, allies, partners, and community members whose continued work moves equitable mental health care from intention to practice, during BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month and every month.”

The Dane County Board of Supervisors reaffirms its commitment to fostering conditions that create more good days together through awareness, connection, culturally responsive care, and continued investment in the health and well-being of BIPOC communities.

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About the Dane County Board of Supervisors: The Dane County Board of Supervisors is the legislative and policymaking body of Dane County government. Composed of 37 supervisors elected to represent each county district, the county board’s mission is to effectively represent the people of Dane County, providing services that secure the blessings of freedom, ensure domestic tranquility, promote the general welfare, and perfect the forms of government. Learn more about the county board at https://board.danecounty.gov/.