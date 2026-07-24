Statement from Dane County Executive Melissa Agard on the Madison Police-Involved Shooting

July 22, 2026

execmedia@danecounty.gov, 608-800-1127

County Executive

"Today, our community is once again confronting the profound consequences that follow when a life is lost in an encounter with law enforcement.

“This is not just another headline, this is someone's child. A family is grieving an unimaginable loss, and our hearts are with them, with everyone affected by this tragedy, and with the bystanders and emergency personnel who responded to an incredibly difficult situation.

“Every officer-involved death shakes public trust and leaves our community searching for answers. That is why it is critical this investigation is conducted independently, thoroughly, and with complete transparency. The public deserves a full accounting of what occurred, and everyone involved deserves a process guided by facts, evidence, and accountability.

“We cannot become numb to these tragedies or accept them as inevitable. Every life lost leaves behind parents, siblings, friends, and neighbors whose lives are forever changed. Every loss of life demands reflection, accountability, and a renewed commitment to preventing violence in all its forms.”