Biotoxin Closures Lifted in Southern Whatcom County

Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning biotoxin levels have dropped in shellfish in southern Whatcom County. As a result, the Washington State Department of Health has lifted the biotoxin closure from Sandy Point south to the Skagit County border.

There are currently no biotoxin closures in Whatcom County. Some areas in Whatcom County remain closed due to pollution. Check the Washington State Department of Health Shellfish Safety Map for current conditions.

Ceremonial, subsistence and commercial shellfish harvest on tidelands within Lummi Nation are under the jurisdiction of Lummi Nation and are closed to all non-tribal visitors. Please visit the Lummi Nation Beach Closures page for the latest harvest information within Lummi Nation.

Molluscan shellfish include clams, mussels, oysters and scallops. Mussels usually contain the highest toxin concentration. Paralytic shellfish poisoning and other naturally occurring biotoxins are not destroyed by cooking or freezing. Crab meat is not affected, but “crab butter” and crab entrails can harbor biotoxins and should always be discarded.

Shellfish sold in restaurants and markets are tested before distribution and are safe to eat.

Biotoxin levels can change rapidly. Algae that contain the toxins cannot be seen and must be detected by laboratory testing. Shellfish harvesters are advised to “Know Before You Dig.” Always check for biotoxin and pollution closures using the WA Shellfish Closure map or call the DOH Biotoxin Hotline at 1-800-562-5632 before harvesting shellfish anywhere in Washington State.