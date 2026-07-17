Reminder: Ferry Punch Card Sale and Exchange Saturday, July 18

The Whatcom County Ferry Division reminds riders that a multi-ride punch card sale and exchange opportunity will be held Saturday, July 18, from 6:50 a.m.- 3:20 p.m. at the Lummi Island Ferry Office (island-side terminal).

Additional third-quarter punch card sales and exchanges include:

Wednesday, August 5, 5:40 a.m.–2:40 p.m.

Saturday, August 22, 6:50 a.m.–3:20 p.m.

Wednesday, September 9, 5:40 a.m.–2:40 p.m.

Note: To provide additional purchasing opportunities during the busy summer season, the Ferry Division is offering supplemental Saturday punch card sales and exchanges. These seasonal events are not planned beyond summer 2026.

Payments may be made by check, valid U.S. money order, or credit card. Cash is not accepted.

Multi-ride punch card exchanges can only be completed in person at scheduled exchange events.

For more information, please contact the Ferry Division at [email protected].