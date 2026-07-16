Pilot program combats food insecurity among diabetic Veterans

Supporting diabetic Veterans facing food insecurity

At the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System, a new pilot program is taking shape to assist diabetic Veterans who are facing a growing challenge: food insecurity.

The Diabetes Emergency Food Bag Pilot Program aims to provide targeted nutrition support and education to Veterans who need it most, helping them better manage their health while addressing a critical social determinant of health.

The initiative was developed after recognizing a gap in targeted food support. While general food pantry resources exist, they are not tailored to Veterans managing chronic conditions like diabetes, where consistent access to appropriate foods is essential.

“This program started from a broader goal of improving food access for Veterans who screen positive for food insecurity,” said Bay Pines VA Nutrition and Dietetics intern Julia Marie Litherland. “We initially explored redistributing excess food from hospital operations, but after encountering barriers, we pivoted to a clinic-based approach that could realistically meet their needs.”

Improving food access to support diabetes management

During fiscal year 2025, staff at Bay Pines VA conducted more than 65,000 food insecurity screenings for all Veterans, with more than 1,300 Veterans identifying challenges accessing consistent, nutritious meals.

“Food insecurity directly impacts diabetes management,” Litherland continued. “When Veterans don’t have reliable access to balanced meals, it can lead to both low and high blood sugar, increased A1C levels, and even hospitalization. This program connects food access directly with clinical care and nutrition education.”

Each food bag will include shelf-stable, diabetes-friendly items such as lean proteins, whole grains, low-sodium vegetables and low-sugar options. Veterans will also receive educational materials and simple, diabetes-friendly recipes to help support long-term self-management. The program will start by providing one food bag per month to Veterans, with goals to increase frequency based on the data collected and Veterans’ needs.

“This isn’t just about providing food,” Litherland explained. “It’s about giving Veterans tools and knowledge they can use beyond just the food. Food is a basic need and no Veteran should have to choose between their health and access to food.”

The program took approximately eight months to develop and involved collaboration across multiple departments, including dietitians, diabetes educators, Center for Development and Civic Engagement leadership, and volunteers.

“This initiative represents a collaborative effort to address a real and visible need among Veterans,” Litherland added. “It reflects our commitment to whole-person care, addressing not only medical needs, but also the social factors that impact health.”

Looking ahead, Bay Pines VA leaders hope to expand the model to support Veterans with other chronic conditions. Veterans who are facing food insecurity are encouraged to contact their primary care team for assistance.