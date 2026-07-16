Park Ranger Aide (Gunlock State Park)

Opening date: July 15, 2026

Closing date: Until Filled

Salary: $15

Location: Gunlock State Park

Time frame: Now – October (possibly longer)

Housing: Not provided

Our team takes pride in caring for Gunlock State Park and providing an exceptional experience for every visitor. Seasonal positions can run 3 to 8 months, 7 days a week, between 7:00 am to 8:00 pm. Holidays are typically our busiest days at the park and all park staff are expected to be available to work them. Daily shifts range from 8 to 10 hours and you may be sent home early if visitation is slow or the weather is bad. Work hours can vary from 20 to 40 hours a week.

Our visitors are our guests. All employees are expected to be friendly, know the answer to customer questions to find someone that does. Employees must be able to explain park rules and provide an overall good visitor experience.

Job Duties

Booth entrance station: Greet and assist park visitors, handle reservations, manage a point of sale system, and provide information about park amenities. As well as checking in watercraft and ensuring they are clean from quagga mussels. (in-house training will be provided to learn more about this.)



Greet and assist park visitors, handle reservations, manage a point of sale system, and provide information about park amenities. As well as checking in watercraft and ensuring they are clean from quagga mussels. (in-house training will be provided to learn more about this.) Park Maintenance: Perform general maintenance tasking including cleaning restrooms, weeding, and maintaining equipment and public areas to ensure a safe and welcoming environment

Job Requirements and Skills The ideal candidate should be proficient in daily cleaning, groundskeeping, inventory management, and efficient at operating a point of sale system and cash handling. Candidates must have a positive work demeanor, adaptability, and a commitment to exceptional customer service.

Other

Applicants should be 18 or older, have a valid drivers license, and be available for weekend and holiday work. Additionally, they must be willing to work outdoors in various weather conditions, lift at least 50 pounds, stand for long periods of time and adhere to safety protocols. Successful candidates will also be required to pass a criminal background check upon hire.

Applications

Interested applicants may apply by submitting a

DNR-Seasonal-Job Application.pdf to:

Gunlock State Park

[email protected]

DNR complies with the ADA. Hearing impaired employees who wish further information regarding this announcement may call the DNR TTY number at 801-538-7458. Disabled employees who desire reasonable accommodation in the interview process should contact the DNR Human Resource Office at 385-315-2834.