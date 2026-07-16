Park Ranger Aide (Great Salt Lake State Park)

Opening date: July 15, 2026

Closing date: When filled

Salary: $13.77 per hour

Location: Great Salt Lake State Park

Time frame: Now through September 2026 (possible extension)

Positions available: up to 2

Housing: Not provided

The Utah Department of Natural Resources, Division of State Parks, has seasonal positions (no benefits) available at Great Salt Lake State Park in Magna, Utah. This appointment will last from approximately August 2026 through January 2027, with possibility of extension. Housing is not provided.

Examples of Duties

Assist in the operation of Great Salt Lake State Park. Duties will involve greeting park visitors and helping them discover the park’s resources and how to enjoy them appropriately; staffing the gift shop; collecting park fees; check-ins and assisting incoming campers. Additional duties include maintenance of buildings, grounds and trails; grounds keeping work; interpretive programs; performing other duties as assigned.

This position can be fitted into an internship if requested.

Job Requirements and Skills

Applicants must be 16 years of age or older and have a valid Utah driver’s license at time of employment. Applicants should have the ability to work independently in a tourism environment.

Preference may be given to applicants with cash handling, customer service experience, and education in a natural resource-related field.

Other

Applicants must be willing to work in an outdoor setting, and work weekends and holidays. Applicants must successfully pass a criminal history background check upon hire.

Applications

Interested applicants may apply by submitting a seasonal application (https://naturalresources.utah.gov/wp-content/uploads/Seasonal-Job-Application.pdf) form to:

Holly Minor (Assistant Park Manager)

[email protected]

DNR complies with the ADA. Hearing impaired employees who wish further information regarding this announcement may call the DNR TTY number at 801-538-7458. Disabled employees who desire reasonable accommodation in the interview process should contact the DNR Human Resource Office at 801-538-7210.