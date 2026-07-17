National Night Out - Asheboro

National Night Out Celebration –“Stronger Together”

Asheboro, NC – Local law enforcement agencies invite the community to join in the annual National Night Out 2026 celebration on Tuesday, August 4, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Zoo City Sportsplex, 2981 Zoo Pkwy, Asheboro, NC 27205.

National Night Out is a nationwide initiative that promotes strong partnerships between law enforcement, fire departments, other first responder agencies, and the communities they serve, intending to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live and work. Just like the 2026 theme of National Night Out – we are “Stronger Together.”

This free, family-friendly event will feature:

• Law enforcement and first responder agencies from across Randolph County

• Interactive displays of vehicles and equipment, including patrol cars, fire trucks, ambulances, and specialty units

• Community partners and resource booths

• Free food, including hot dogs, snacks, and drinks

• Kids' activities, games, and giveaways

• And live entertainment

"We are proud to partner with other agencies and be a part of this national initiative that brings our community and first responders together in a fun and positive way," said Sheriff Greg Seabolt. "This is a great opportunity for families to meet the people behind the badges, ask questions, and build lasting connections."

"National Night Out is an important event for the Asheboro Police Department. It helps to foster a relationship between our departmental personnel and the citizens we serve. Building relationships is the key to ensuring the department is achieving our motto of Honor, Integrity, and Service." – Asheboro Police Chief Robbie Brown

Bring your lawn chairs, meet your neighbors, and enjoy an evening of food, fun, and fellowship with those who serve and protect Randolph County.

For more information, contact the Asheboro Police Department Community Outreach Division at 336-626-1300 or the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Community Outreach Division at 336-318-6687.

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